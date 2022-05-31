Jubilee travel chaos latest LIVE: Families brace for further half-term travel diruption as flights axed

Families are bracing for further travel chaos on Tuesday as airlines struggle to cope with huge half-term demand.

Airlines cancelled dozens of flights on Monday sparking huge delays and lengthy queues. Travellers complained of “long and snaking” queues, with some passengers waiting more than three hours to get through security at Gatwick Airport.

Some people were pictured lying on the floor at Stansted following the disruption.

EasyJet announced it was cancelling at least 200 flights over the half-term holidays, affecting around 30,000 passengers. It axed a further 32 flights on Monday while BA cancelled another 140.

BA says the cancellations were made weeks ago and customers were given plenty of notice.

Tui, which also cancelled flights, told passengers on social media it is “doing everything to minimise disruption to our flying schedule”, adding that “the majority of our flights are operating with minimal disruption”.

Unite general secretary says aviation companies ‘should hang their heads in shame'

11:14 , Sami Quadri

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said those in charge of UK aviation companies “should hang their heads in shame”.

He went on: “They got very rich on high profits and low pay. They then sacked and slashed wages for thousands of workers without a second thought during the pandemic. Now they are reaping what they have sown because, understandably, people don’t want to work for them anymore.”

Garry Graham, deputy general secretary of the Prospect union, said there are “staff shortages across the industry” and a “huge reliance on overtime to get by day to day”.

He went on: “In many areas, like air traffic control, overtime is only a temporary sticking plaster.

“So, things could get worse this summer before they get better.”

Government says aviation industry needs to ramp up recruitment

11:12 , Sami Quadri

A Government spokeswoman said airports are “busier than usual” due to “an exceptionally high number of people travelling” this week.

Story continues

She continued: “The aviation industry is responsible for making sure they have enough staff to meet demand and we have been clear that they must step up recruitment to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“In addition, using our post-Brexit freedoms, we have changed the law to provide the sector with more flexibility when training new employees, which will help it to fill vacancies more quickly.

“We have also worked with Border Force to ensure preparations meet passenger demand.”

Eurostar delays: Queues stretch out of St Pancras as holidaymakers face travel meltdown

10:57 , Sami Quadri

easyJet cancels 42 flights on Tuesday

10:51 , Sami Quadri

EasyJet has axed 42 flights on Tuesday to and from Gatwick.

The budget airline gave two days’ warning to most of the estimated 6,000 passengers affected. However, there have been additional “on-the-day” cancellations, starting with its 6.15am departure to Belfast City airport.

Among the previously announced cancellations are links with key holiday destinations including Venice, Biarritz and Marrakech.

Travellers stuck in long queues at Gatwick on Tuesday morning

10:47 , Sami Quadri

(Lucy Young)

(Lucy Young)

10:09 , Barney Davis

Traveller Peter Valentine (Barney Davis)

Peter Valentine, 63, is taking his family to St Lucia for a half term break.

He said: “There are 8 desks there with noone behind them.

“They asked us to check in but what’s the point? The online desks somehow aren’t open because it’s not peak time.

“I dread to think what it will be like when it’s busier later on in Summer. There are a lot of disappointed passengers.

“The flight is delayed aswell for two hours which in a way is lucky we have time to queue.

“If they don’t have the facilities available they should offer a discount to passengers.

“If airlines offered a decent wage you get decent people who care about passengers applying for it. Otherwise people see it just as a job and this happens.”

09:58 , Sami Quadri

Traveller Ian Hall (Lucy Young)

Ian Hall, 51, is travelling to Rome for three days with his wife and kids.

He said: “It’s ridiculous.

“There must have been 700 people in the queue with two people checking them in.

“There has been to be more staff. I don’t feel sorry for them at all, we can’t have breakfast and it’s really stressful.

“The system is not working. I’ve flown so much for business over the years and never had to deal with anything like this.”

Huge queues in Gatwick’s North Terminal on Tuesday morning

09:44 , Sami Quadri

(Lucy Young)

Passengers queuing (Lucy Young)

Gatwick Airport insists queues are ‘normal for this time of year’

09:29 , Sami Quadri

Gatwick Airport is insisting on social media that its queues are “normal for this time of year” and are being “managed well”.

However, several passengers have taken to Twitter on Tuesday morning to complain of long wait times.

Jackie Wilkes wrote shortly after 8.30am: “Having got through the hour long queue just to drop off our bags, now facing nearly a 6 hour wait for our flight. What a s**t show.”

Labour MP criticises government for failing to prepare for travel spike

09:20 , Sami Quadri

Shadow financial secretary to the Treasury James Murray argued that the “Government didn’t step up and now people are seeing the impact of that as people’s holidays are impacted”.

The Labour MP told Sky News: “It felt fairly obvious what was happening during the pandemic in that people were not travelling, were not flying throughout the pandemic, but then, once the pandemic starts to recede, air travel would start to pick up again and the Government simply didn’t do what was necessary during the pandemic to get ready for what’s happening now, and now we’re seeing the impact of it.”

He added: “The other aspect of this as well, and not to forget, is all of the chaos in terms of passports and the fact that that was predictable as well… It’s something where a bit of common sense, a bit of planning… if the Government had had their mind focused on what was coming they could have prepared for this.”

British tourists facing long queues at Spanish airports

09:17 , Sami Quadri

British holidaymakers are also facing long queues when they touch down in Spain, according to reports.

Weary tourists arriving at Majorca Airport are taking an average of nearly three hours after landing to reach the coaches waiting to take them to their hotels, it is being claimed.

The problems have been blamed mainly on a lack of police at passport control, especially on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays when most of the flights bringing in package holidaymakers land in Majorca.

You can read more on the situation here.

Checking in at Gatwick was like ‘hell on wheels’, says woman

09:08 , Barney Davis

Student Isabelle Gray, 27, said the experience of checking in at Gatwick was “hell on wheels”.

She said: “I arrived here just after 5am and queued for almost 2 hours to check my bag in, the queue was about 500 deep and there was one person at the check in desk.

“This is the first time I’ve been away since before the pandemic and I’ve never experienced queues like this. There’s not been an explanation for it.

“In the check in queue I could hear a lot of people around me starting to get stressed as there were several different flights in one queue.

“Some people next to me were thinking of putting their suitcase in a locker and running to the gate with just hand luggage.”She added: “It definitely feels understaffed, the check in desk was the slowest part and there didn’t seem to be a lot of staff around, it was just very chaotic.”

Travel chief slams airlines and airports over ‘mismanagement’

09:06 , Sami Quadri

The chief executive of the Airline Management Group has said it is no surprise that travel demand increased around the Jubilee bank holiday.

Peter Davies told LBC: “Well, in the airline industry we often refer to Swiss cheese, and whether the holes line up, and often there are many holes to line up.

“On this occasion there’s only two or three.

“It’s down to mismanagement, in my opinion, between the airlines and the airports.

“I think it’s natural for people to go away on holiday. It’s not a surprise that hotter weeks tend to be particularly busy – particularly in Jubilee week – and the fact we’ve been cooped up for a couple of years.

“So there was no surprise there that people would flock back and fly. Indeed, the bookings have been increasing for many months now. So it comes as no surprise.”

Woman left disappointed as flight to visit sick father in Belfast is cancelled

09:03 , Sami Quadri

Traveller Siobhan Lowey with her father Mike (Siobhan)

Siobhan Lowey, 42, was trying to get to Belfast to visit her father who is seriously ill in hospital.

She received a text message from easyJet cancelling her flight on her way to Gatwick.

She said: “My Dad is very poorly I was flying over to be in the hospital with him.

“Time is very precious as he doesn’t have long.

“I had to tell him the flight was cancelled. He’s very upset and was just asking when will I be able to come over.”

She added: “I am very upset and annoyed. They should be honest and up front and give a reason to why they are cancelling.

“They should also be offering alternative flights with them or another airline.

“I’m not sure what to do now. I don’t want to risk rebooking with easyJet and the same thing happening. But flights will go up.

“The amount of messages easyJet send. Get to the airport early as it’s busy at security.

“Your flight is delayed and then an hour later your flight is cancelled.”

Shadow financial secretary says government failed to prepare for rising travel demand

08:57 , Sami Quadri

Shadow financial secretary to the Treasury James Murray argued that the “Government hasn’t prepared” for the rise in demand for travel.

The Labour MP told Sky News: “We’ve been warning for months throughout the Covid pandemic that you can’t just let the airline industry and airports fall over, let them shed all of their staff, and then expect to get back on track when demand comes back after the pandemic.

“We were warning about this, trade unions were warning about this, employee representatives were saying throughout the Covid pandemic ‘You need a sector-specific package to support the aviation sector’, and now we’re seeing what’s happened because the Government hasn’t prepared for what would obviously come next.”

He added: “The Government was not working with the airlines to get that sector-specific package in place during the pandemic.”

The aviation sector is reluctant to “gear up” for thousands of people arriving

08:55 , Sami Quadri

The aviation sector is reluctant to “gear up” for thousands of people arriving because of the increased costs, the chief executive of the Airline Management Group has said.

Asked what the industry can do to cope with demand, Peter Davies told LBC: “Well, they have to gear up as quickly as possible in terms of staff, particularly through the airports with security.”

However, he said they are often reluctant to do so.

“I arrived back in the UK a couple of weeks ago at Terminal 2 at Heathrow and had to wait 56 minutes to get through the electronic pass gates,” he said.

“It was a snake, which is a good way of moving people around.

“It was moving, but the issue was of course that, once you’ve got to the electronic gates, very few people are being turned away, perhaps 10% because their passport was wrong or something, but all the gates there were open.

“It wasn’t as if you only had two or three – you had, I think, about 20 gates.

“So, when you’ve got thousands of people arriving at Heathrow at seven o’clock in the morning, and that’s been happening for years, where you got a lot of people arriving on overnight flights, then you should gear yourself up to make sure you can handle those people.

“But of course that costs money and it costs space, and people are reluctant often to do that.”

Team GB athlete disappointed after easyJet flight to Montenegro cancelled

08:52 , Sami Quadri

Thomas Matthews in grey hoodie (centre) (Barney Davis)

The British Para Table Tennis team had their easyJet flight to Montenegro cancelled after an overnight 6 hour coach to Gatwick.

Team GB Thomas Matthews, 27, was amongst 22 players who had just learned about the cancellation.

“The coaches are trying to sort it out for us they are more stressed than us.

“But it’s a very important tournament for some of our players we have to qualify for the world championships.“It’s not ideal preparation to be honest. If we get there it will be a great tournament for us.

“I would just like the flight to be not cancelled. We will have to get there somehow. Just please let us get there.

“We stayed in a hotel overnight to get here on time then this happens.”

Minister condemns aviation sector over recruitment

08:37 , Sami Quadri

Arts minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said the “industry should have been recruiting people ready”.

Asked if Government could have done more to help the aviation sector during the pandemic, he told Sky News: “We’ve been helping people across the whole economy with support for jobs, but of course the pandemic hit lots of sectors in lots of different ways.

“There was a period when people just simply weren’t able to travel for obvious reasons, but there’s been many months where we’ve been back on track, particularly since the vaccination to this moment and the industry should have been recruiting people ready.

“The companies should have had the people in place and we’re working with colleagues in the Department for Transport to make sure that they can get people in as swiftly as possible.”

He added: “We need clear communication from the companies to the people that are travelling, and colleagues at the Department for Transport are working with the industry to make sure they’re getting people in as swiftly as they can.”

Government criticises airports and airlines over travel fiasco

08:32 , Sami Quadri

Airports and airlines have been blamed for severely slashing staff roles amid the pandemic, as holidaymakers face lengthy queues and disruption.

A government source has told The Times that delays and flight cancellations are “completely unacceptable” as travellers have been warned to expect more chaos ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.

“The simple fact is that airlines and airports overcut staff during the pandemic, ignoring the fact that the billions of pounds of aid — including furlough — handed out by the government was meant to protect those very jobs,” the source told the newspaper.

“Operators are now struggling to meet increasingly busy schedules as we move towards the first Covid-free summer since 2019 — a wholly foreseeable surge in bookings that should have been adequately prepared for,” they added.

More than 10,000 flights departing on Jubilee weekend

08:25 , Sami Quadri

UK airports will continue to face huge demand with more than 10,000 flights departing between Thursday and Sunday, according to aviation data firm Cirium.

That is a three-fold increase on the same period last year, when the UK’s coronavirus travel restrictions remained in place.

Drivers warned to expect delays as 19.5m Jubilee getaway trips planned

08:24 , Sami Quadri

Drivers are being warned to expect long delays on popular routes during the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday period as nearly 20 million getaway journeys are planned.

The RAC estimated that 19.5 million leisure trips by road will take place between Wednesday and Sunday.

A survey of 1,460 drivers’ travel plans indicated that Friday is likely to be the most congested day on the roads as day-trippers combine with families returning home from half-term breaks.

Traffic information supplier Inrix advised drivers to set off either before 6am or after 3pm to avoid the worst of the traffic.

Minister calls airport delays and flight cancellations ‘distressing’

08:21 , Sami Quadri

Minister for Arts Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay acknowledged cancelled flights and long queues at UK airports were “causing a lot of distress for people particularly in half-term”.

Asked about Government action over the airport disruption, he told Sky News: “Colleagues in the Department for Transport are working with the industry, we have been for months urging them to make sure they’ve got enough staff so that thanks to the success of the vaccine rollout, as people are able to travel again, that people can take the holidays that they’ve missed and that they’ve deserved and of course it’s causing a lot of distress for people particularly in half-term, people with family and children with them.

“It’s very distressing if you turn up at the airport and your flight isn’t ready, so we’ve been saying to the industry that they need to prepare for this, they need to have the staff that they need to make sure people can get away and enjoy holidays.”

He added: “We’ve been using some of our post-Brexit freedoms to make sure that people can be hired more quickly, but this is something the industry, some of the regulations can be met, but be met speedily, but we’ve been saying to the industry for quite some time, they should have been preparing for this.”