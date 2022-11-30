Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

PA Reporters
England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.

A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.

With neither side able to give fans much to cheer about in the first half, a free-kick from Marcus Rashford sent supporters into raptures at fan parks across the nation.

The noise levels increased further shortly after as Phil Foden doubled England’s lead, before Rashford capped off a professional second-half display with his second of the game.

England will face Senegal in the knockout stage of the competition on Sunday, after topping the group.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was pictured celebrating as he watched the game with a number of LGBT fans at the New Bloomsbury Set bar in London.

Elsewhere, supporters loudly chanted “it’s coming home” at the O’Neills pub in London’s Chinatown, while those in Qatar praised the “brilliant result”.

Fans watch Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate next to a dejected Wales fan at the Budweiser Fan Festival (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wales fans on the other hand appeared dejected as they watched their side crash out of the tournament.

Outside the stadium, Gethin Mark Harris, 58, from East Anglia by way of Swansea, told PA: “This is a hearts and heads story really, isn’t it?

“Of course I wanted Wales to win, but England are a strong side.

“Obviously this is 64 years in the making and this is just the start, I think, because we’ve had a taste of what World Cup football is about.”

Fans watch Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate after the final whistle at BoxPark Wembley (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Families with a combination of England and Wales supporters spoke of mixed emotions after the game.

Kelly Robinson-Key, 34, from Carmarthenshire in South Wales, told PA there were mixed emotions in her house as her husband supported England while her daughter backed Wales.

“My daughter was a bit sad but pleased her daddy’s team won,” she said.

“My husband is happy because he is now able to show his face at work tomorrow, but he does feel sad for Wales as he would like to have seen them through.”

Fans watch England v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022
Welsh fans looking dejected at the Swansea Fan Park (Jacob King/PA)

Some England fans appeared more measured than others when talking about their team’s chances for the rest of the tournament.

John Holden, 65, and his son-in-law Liam Bradley, 36, were bouncing after the 3-0 win and dared to dream of a trip to the World Cup final.

Mr Holden, from Nottingham, told PA: “It was absolutely amazing, Wales were so poor, even first half we were just messing with them, getting them tired – Rashford, second half, he terrified them.”

He added: “The fans were bouncing, we were absolutely bouncing and we still are.”

Mr Bradley, also from Nottingham, said of their trip: “We’ve loved it, unfortunately we’re going home tomorrow, we’ve been out here for 10 days.”

Fans watch Wales v England – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans at the Budweiser Fan Festival London at Outernet (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked if they were tempted to find a way to return if England progress further, Mr Holden joked: “My wife would kill me, we’d both get divorced.”

Mr Bradley added: “If we get to the final, maybe.”

Mr Holden replied: “Oh here we go, where did that come from?”

Scott Kind, 49, who lives in Qatar, said it was a “brilliant result” and he was pleased to see players in the England squad get time on the pitch.

On England’s hopes for the rest of the tournament, Mr Kind said: “Decent draw second round and we’ll see – I don’t want to jinx it.”

Fans watch England v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022
English fans celebrate at the Cross Keys Hotel in Llanymynech (Peter Powell/PA)

For Wales, their supporters spoke of the pride they felt for their side managing to book their place at the World Cup.

Huw Phillips, 54, from Carmarthen, said they “held their own” in the first half but were “under the cosh” in the second, adding: “The dream is over but the boys have done well.

“I’m very proud, never been prouder.”

Before the game, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted on Twitter to say “Here we go… may the best team win!” in English and Welsh.

Sports minister Stuart Andrew was pictured inside the stadium wearing the One Love anti-discrimination armband.

The Conservative frontbencher, who is gay, said it was “really unfair” that football’s governing body prevented the captains of England and Wales wearing the armband at the 11th hour.

