Juancho Hernangomez: In Boston, players were a little selfish
Juancho Hernangomez: “I came from from Boston, where team-wise players were a little selfish, there was a lot of ego involved. Then after changing seven players, they’ve learned how to play and play very well with 7-8 (guys). That was the problem, there was no team-building away from the court.”
Source: Twitter
