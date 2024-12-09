Juan Soto reportedly signs $765m deal with Mets, richest contract in sports history

Juan Soto was a star with the Yankees last season: now he’s moving from the Bronx to Queens to join the Mets. Photograph: Sue Ogrocki/AP

The New York Mets have reportedly signed superstar outfielder Juan Soto, holding off competition from the cross-city rival Yankees, in a deal worth $765m, the richest contract in sports history.

Speculation has been rife for weeks about where the 26-year-old free-agent would land, with Mets, Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays among the front-runners. Some believed he would stay with the Yankees, who he helped to the World Series last season, but the Mets, led multibillionaire Steve Cohen, the richest owner in baseball, had too much on the table.

Related: Baseball has much larger problems than the farcical ‘golden at-bat’

Soto, a four-time All-Star, was a rare commodity in Major League Baseball: a superstar reaching free-agency while still in his mid-20s. By the time his contract ends he will be in his 40s. While it’s unlikely a player who is already a limited outfielder will be much of a force by the time his contract ends, there is no denying his ability now. In the 2024 season, he hit a career high 41 home-runs and trailed only his Yankees teammate Aaron Judge in on-base percentage across the majors.