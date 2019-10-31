Juan Soto got to enjoy his first beer as a 21-year-old after World Series win

Perhaps you’ve heard — young Washington Nationals star Juan Soto just turned 21.

If you watched the World Series on TV, this was mentioned no fewer than 1,933 times. The prospect of the Nationals playing long enough into the postseason that Soto could legally celebrate a win with his teammates was one of October’s fun storylines. When the Nats were underdogs, it didn’t seem likely. But with each win, it got closer and closer to becoming a reality.

Last Friday, the day the Nats hosted their first World Series home game, Soto turned 21. And Wednesday night, when the Nats beat the Houston Astros in Game 7 and won their first World Series title in franchise history, Soto finally got to be part of the beer and champagne-soaked celebrations that accompany October baseball.

No more apple cider for young Soto. He got to celebrate like the World Series champ that he is:

JUAN SOTO JUST DRANK HIS FIRST BEER 🍻



(via @BleacherReport)pic.twitter.com/B2GFW7Shbg — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 31, 2019

Of particular note here, the official word out of the Nationals clubhouse is that this was Soto’s first beer. Do we believe that Soto had never in his life drank a beer? Tough to say. He’s from the Dominican Republic, where the legal drinking age is 18.

But his manager Dave Martinez said after the game that this was Soto’s first beer:

“He had his first beer tonight, which is kind of nice.”

We’ll leave it up to the public to theorize. There are plenty of other things to count for Soto instead, who drove in another run for the Nats in Game 7.

• He joined Mickey Mantle as the only player 21 or younger to have seven RBIs in a single World Series.

• Soto’s 13 RBIs are the most ever in a postseason for a player before he turned 22, surpassing Miguel Cabrera.

• He’s also the youngest player in MLB history to hit three homers in a single World Series.

For all that, the kid sure deserves a toast.

Juan Soto finally got the celebrate like a postseason win like an adult after turning 21 during the World Series. (Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

