Juan Soto back in Washington, grateful for time with Nats

  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    1/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto signs items for fans before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    2/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto signs items for fans before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto walks up the steps of the dugout for batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    3/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto walks up the steps of the dugout for batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    4/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    5/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, shakes hands with Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, left, before a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    6/6

    Padres Nationals Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, shakes hands with Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, left, before a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto signs items for fans before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto walks up the steps of the dugout for batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto talks to the media before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto, right, shakes hands with Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez, left, before a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • San Diego Padres
    San Diego Padres
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Nationals
    Washington Nationals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Juan Soto
    Juan Soto
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Juan Soto began the walk to the visitors' clubhouse at Nationals Park on Friday for the first time as an opposing player, he passed photos hanging on either side of the tunnel showing past Washington players — a gallery that already includes an image of him, smiling in a blue jersey with a red No. 22.

Then he ran into reliever Sean Doolittle, a teammate on Washington's 2019 World Series-winning squad, and they hugged and laughed before Soto ducked into the San Diego Padres' clubhouse.

The Nationals traded their homegrown, 23-year-old star to the Padres on Aug. 2, a move that would have been shocking a year or even months earlier. But not much has gone right for Washington since that 2019 title, making a long-term deal with Soto unlikely and motivating general manager Mike Rizzo to swap him and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of San Diego's top prospects.

Ten days later, Soto was back — and a bit surprised by the horde of reporters who formed a cramped horseshoe around him in the Padres' dugout before the game.

“I didn’t know that so many people (were) going to be around me,” Soto said. “I know it’s the media and everything, but it feels kind of weird.”

Soto was struck by the oddity of returning to Washington so quickly after the trade. He realized his return trip was less than two weeks away and told teammates, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.”

He said fitting in with the Padres has been “amazing” and an easy transition.

Soto made his debut on May 20, 2018, at age 19, and evolved from eye-popping teenager to World Series champion to a future free agent the Nationals felt they could not afford. His potential destination was the dominant storyline in baseball ahead of the trade deadline.

“I think people know me more now,” Soto said. “All the transitions, it’s just the same thing. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how big I am or how much the people know me. I’m still going to be the same guy. Anywhere I’m going, I’m going to be the same Juan Soto. So for me, for my family, for my friends, for my teammates, I’m going to be the same guy every day. So the transitions aren’t that bad. I’ve just been pretty cool with it, and still being the same Juan.”

Fans in Soto jerseys watched him take batting practice in a brown long-sleeve shirt and high brown socks. Soto wasn't sure what kind of reception he'd get once the game started. He typically ran to right field and pointed two index fingers at his cheering fans.

But he's proud of what he achieved in Washington, where he became one of baseball's best hitters and most popular players.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do,” Soto said. “I don’t know what they’re going to have for me or anything like that. But I just know I gave my 100 percent every time I was in that clubhouse and with that team. Every day they saw me coming out to the field, they saw my 100 percent. I don’t know how they’re going to react. But for me, I gave all that I had.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal against the Canadian, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day - not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk - in a 6-1, 6-2 rout tha

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Alberta girls' softball team thrilled to represent Canada at Little League World Series

    For the first time in more than two decades, an all-girls team from Alberta will compete at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C. — kicking off their opening game on Tuesday night. Aged 13 and under, the St. Albert Angels will represent Canada in a game against a team from the Philippines on Aug. 9. "We have to prove ourselves every single game," said Ella Stranaghan, a 13-year-old pitcher for the Angels. The U13 St. Albert team won gold at the Canada Little League Softball

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s