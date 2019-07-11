Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon: Fight time, live stream, price, full card

One of the top pound-for-pound fighters returns to the squared circle on Saturday, August 24, when Juan Francisco Estrada defends the WBC super flyweight championship against Dewayne Beamon at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico, live and exclusively on DAZN.

Estrada (39-3 26 KOs), a former unified flyweight champion, became a two-division world champion and put himself among boxing's elite in April when he outboxed Rungvisai in the early going and outlasted a late surge from the former champion to win by unanimous decision and avenge his narrow majority decision loss to the Thai star in February 2018.

Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) is no stranger to fighting in enemy territory, as his last six contests have taken place south of the border, going 4-1-1 in the process. The 33-year-old plans on making the most out of his first crack at championship gold at the expense of one of the boxing's top pound-for-pound fighters.

On paper, this fight is designed to be a showcase for Estrada since it serves as the first defense of his title, competing in his native Mexico for the first time in over two years. The 29-year-old is also competing for the first time under his new agreement with Matchroom Boxing.

Here's a complete guide to the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon fight — which is available exclusively for streaming on DAZN rather than traditional pay-per-view — along with who's on the undercard and more.

What time is the Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon fight?

Undercard: TBA

Main card: TBA

Main event: TBA

How to watch, live stream Estrada vs. Beamon

The Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon fight is not available via traditional pay-per-view. Instead, fans in North America can watch the fight by streaming on DAZN.

DAZN is available on a variety of platforms, including Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Playstation 3, as well as Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer and Safari browsers via DAZN.com.

How much does the Estrada vs. Beamon fight cost?

A new subscriber to DAZN can sign up for a monthly subscription or annual pass to watch the fight. The annual pass — which includes access to all of DAZN’s live events, as well as highlights, replays, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports — is $99.99, which averages out to a little over $8 a month. For those who want a monthly plan instead of the longer-term value, fight fans can sign up for a monthly option for $19.99.

For current subscribers, the fight is already included as part of your plan.

Where is Estrada vs. Beamon taking place?

Juan Francisco Estrada and Dewayne Beamon will fight at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Juan Francisco Estrada record and bio

Name: Juan Francisco Estrada

Nationality: Mexican

Born: April 14, 1990

Height: 5-4

Reach: 66 inches

Total fights: 42

Record: 39-3 with 26 knockouts













Dewayne Beamon record and bio

Name: Dewayne Beamon

Nationality: American

Born: August 7, 1985

Height: 5-5

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 18

Record: 16-1-1 with 11 knockouts













Estrada vs. Beamon fight card

Matchup Class Belt Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Dewayne Beamon Super Flyweight WBC Filip Hrgovic vs. Mario Heredia Heavyweight ... Shakhram Giyasov vs. TBA Super Lightweight ...



