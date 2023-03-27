JTV® Announces Broadcast Expansion With The E.W. Scripps Company

Jewelry Television

Leading jewelry retailer and shopping network grows broadcast offerings to reach an additional 15 million US households

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, today announced its official launch on 64 stations owned by The E.W. Scripps Company. Through this initiative, JTV’s home shopping broadcasts, featuring jewelry, gemstones, accessories and educational content, will now be available free, “over-the-air” (OTA) on channels adjacent to Scripps’ networks and other home shopping networks. This will expand JTVs broadcast footprint by nearly 15 million television households who do not have cable or satellite service.



Hosted by industry-leading experts, JTV’s beloved home shopping broadcasts being seen on Scripps stations will offer even more viewing options to JTV’s existing national distribution. The launch includes major markets such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, San Francisco and more.

“Since JTV’s inception 29 years ago, we have always strived to offer an incomparable shopping experience to our growing customer base,” said Burt Bagley, SVP of Content Distribution at JTV. “We’re excited to expand the JTV family by bringing our programming to a top provider such as Scripps. Now more than ever before, jewelry lovers will be able to view educational and entertaining JTV programming when and where they want.”

As a jewelry home shopping and e-commerce industry leader, JTV provides next-level educational resources and offerings to millions of households in the US and Canada. Known for its engaging broadcast segments and educational resources powered by its experienced staff of jewelry experts and gemologists, JTV is dedicated to providing memorable shopping experiences. Now available to shoppers and jewelry lovers on the Scripps’ network, this initiative delivers on JTV’s mission to open the world of jewelry and gemstones to everyone.

Story continues

To watch JTV’s broadcast shopping segments through Scripps, check your local listings. For more information on JTV, visit JTV.com and follow @JTV on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook, @jewelrytv on Pinterest, and @jewelry on Twitter.

About JTV:

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 29-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 95 million U.S. households, an industry-leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Pinterest , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

jtv@5wpr.com

212-999-5585



