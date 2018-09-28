JTG-Daugherty signs Ryan Preece as AJ Allmendinger's replacement

FONTANA, CA – MARCH 16: Ryan Preece, driver of the #18 Rheem Toyota, stands in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway on March 16, 2018 in Fontana, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Getty Images)

Ryan Preece’s NASCAR gamble has paid off with a Cup Series ride.

Preece will be the driver of the No. 47 car for JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2019 after two part-time seasons in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s replacing AJ Allmendinger in the car after the team announced earlier in the week that Allmendinger wouldn’t return after the 2018 season.

Preece, 27, ran a full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2016 for JD Motorsports. He had one top-10 finish and finished 17th in the points standings. He stepped back to a part-time role with the idea of competing — and winning — in top-tier equipment. It worked. He netted a four-race ride with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017. He won in his second start with the team and finished in the top five in each of his other three starts.

Preece has driven in nine races for JGR in the Xfinity Series in 2018. He won at Bristol in the spring and has five other top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger’s departure from the team comes with two years left on his contract. The team announced in 2015 that it had signed Allmendinger through the 2020 season. But Allmendinger’s performance had taken a dip ever since he made the playoffs in 2014 and JTG decided to go with a younger — and probably cheaper — driver for 2019 and beyond.

