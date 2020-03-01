JTG Daugherty Racing assessed L1 penalties at Auto Club

The JTG Daugherty Racing Nos. 37 and 47 teams were issued L1-level penalties Sunday after NASCAR officials discovered the team’s Chevrolets were not in compliance with the NASCAR Cup Series Rule Book in pre-qualifying inspection.

Officials said that the two teams violated Section 20.20 of the Rule Book: “Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules; Note: Parts, systems, devices, omissions or component failures cannot affect what what should otherwise be the normal airflow over the body of the vehicle.” The following penalties were subsequently handed down in Fontana, California:

• The Nos. 37 and 47 of drivers Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., respectively, will be sent to the rear for Sunday’s race (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Stenhouse Jr. had qualified 10th and Preece had qualified 20th on Saturday.

• Both drivers and teams will be docked 10 points in their respective driver and owner standings.

• Additionally, crew chiefs Trent Owens (No. 37) and Brian Pattie (No. 47) have been suspended from Sunday’s Auto Club 400 through the at-track penalty provisions of the rule book.

A JTG Daugherty spokesperson said that engineer Brian Burns would substitute for Owens on the No. 37 pit box, and that engineer Eddie Pardue would fill in for Pattie with the No. 47 team in Sunday’s 400-miler.