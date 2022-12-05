JTC Team to Host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Event Featuring Panavance Therapeutics

Live moderated video webcast with members of the Panavance Therapeutics leadership team on Wednesday, December 7th at 2:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Event on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

Access the event here.

During the event, Panavance Therapeutics will discuss its lead program, GP-2250, a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule with a unique mechanism of action designed to disrupt energy metabolism, resulting in cancer cell death. GP-2250 is currently in a Phase 1 trial in pancreatic cancer patients. The Company is rapidly advancing towards a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, projected to start in the second half of 2023, as a first-line maintenance therapy for pancreatic cancer in non-BRCA mutation patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents. Additionally, GP-2250 is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer in combination with leading anti-cancer agents based on promising preclinical data. The Company expects to initiate a potential registration directed Phase 2 clinical study in ovarian cancer which is expected to start in late 2023 / early 2024. GP-2250 has broad oncology applications and has the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Spotlight Featuring Panavance Therapeutics will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

Story continues

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730181/JTC-Team-to-Host-the-Virtual-Investor-Innovations-in-Oncology-Spotlight-Event-Featuring-Panavance-Therapeutics



