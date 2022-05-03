JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Management and KOL Roundtable Event - Featuring Palisade Bio

- Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of the Palisade Bio management team and renowned Key Opinion Leaders on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE /May 3, 2022 /JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Management and KOL Roundtable Event - Featuring Palisade Bio on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that aid patients suffering with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio's innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing toward Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery.

Participating from the Palisade Bio management team will be Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Michael Dawson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Robert McRae, Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategic Development. Joining Palisade Bio management will be Key Opinion Leaders:

David B. Hoyt, MD, FACS, MAMSE , Emeritus Executive Director of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Founding Member of the ACS Academy of Master Surgeon Educators™, Member of the ACS Steering Committee for the Academy, and Emeritus Professor of Surgery at the University of California, Irvine

Steven D Wexner, MD, PhD (Hon), FACS, FRCS (Eng), FRCS(Ed), FRCSI (Hon), Hon FRCS (Glasg), Director of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Florida and Chairman of the Department of Colorectal Surgery. Dr. Wexner is a paid advisor to Palisade Bio.

As part of the virtual event, Palisade Bio will discuss the importance of intestinal barrier health and how it is developing targeted therapeutics to protect and repair the integrity of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

Story continues

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event will be available here. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699851/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Management-and-KOL-Roundtable-Event--Featuring-Palisade-Bio



