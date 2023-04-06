JPT Group Acquires ASSET Private Security

Acquisition helps JPT rapidly expand their security footprint.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / JPT Group has acquired ASSET Private Security Inc. (ASSET).

As part of the agreement, ASSET will now operate under the JPT Group umbrella. The acquisition allows JPT to expand their team of security professionals, supplementing their existing protection services.

"We were drawn to ASSET's passion for protecting others. Their decade-long history has earned them a stellar reputation," says JPT Founder and CEO Jon Wang. "We see this move as an absolute force multiplier, adding over 150 trained security professionals to our team."

"I am excited to be joining forces with JPT, a company that shares our passion for excellence in security services," says ASSET Founder and CEO AJ Agamao. "This partnership offers a fantastic opportunity for ASSET to broaden our horizons and contribute our expertise to a wider range of clients."

For over a decade, ASSET has protected the safety and assets of clients by utilizing a staff of armed and unarmed officers to perform on-site patrols and conduct remote surveillance. ASSET's team will now offer their services as part of the JPT Security division.

"Joining JPT marks a new chapter for ASSET, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about the possibilities this collaboration holds," says ASSET COO Alan Tucker. "Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to reach new heights in the security industry."

Agamao and Tucker will join JPT Security in Director roles, helping oversee the company's uniformed protection services. They will also play key roles in new agent training and use their decades-long experience to enhance JPT's current agent training programs.

"Having known and worked with AJ and Alan for 20 years, I am thrilled to have them join us at JPT," said Tony Ramirez, JPT's Chief Life Protector. "We are eager to learn from their experience and integrate their best practices into our own operations, ensuring we continue to provide top-notch services to our clients."

"By joining forces with ASSET, JPT has an immediate foundation to reinforce our emerging security portfolios. This change catapults us forward, allowing us to move past staff build-up so we can immediately help protect more people," adds Wang.

After acquiring ASSET's training expertise and established protection force, JPT Group is well-positioned to offer immediate value to prospective clients, bolstering the company's efforts to offer comprehensive and accessible safety solutions to all.

ABOUT ASSET PRIVATE SECURITY INC.

ASSET Private Security Inc. was founded in 2011 to provide high-level, cost-effective security to their clients. Their services include 24/7, 365 on-site armed and unarmed officer coverage, alarm system integration, command station monitoring, property investigations, firearms and security training, and executive protection.

ABOUT JPT GROUP, INC:

Founded by industry veterans with decades of combined experience, JPT Group is modernizing the security industry with a tech-integrated approach that pairs high-level Executive Protection with cutting-edge smart security solutions.

.





