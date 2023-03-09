JPMorgan sues former exec over Jeffrey Epstein relationship

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing lawsuits over its own relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday sued one of its former executives, saying he knew “without a doubt” that Epstein was abusing and trafficking girls.

The New York bank has been sued by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as by a woman identified as Jane Doe, who was allegedly abused by Epstein.

The lawsuits claim that JPMorgan should have seen evidence of Epstein's sex trafficking and knowingly benefited from it. The bank denies the allegations.

With its lawsuit against former executive James Edward “Jes” Staley, JPMorgan is seeking to hold him — instead of itself — responsible to damages to Jane Doe.

A lawyer for Staley did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Wednesday.

JPMorgan's lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, says Staley was in regular contact with Epstein but at no point did he disclose this or that he “witnessed, was aware of, or participated” in the sexual abuse of girls and young women.

Staley left JPMorgan in 2013. Last year he resigned as CEO of London-based Barclays following a report by UK regulators into his past links with Epstein.

The Associated Press

