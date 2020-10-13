JPMorgan posts earnings beat during Q3; coronavirus credit losses smaller than expected

JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, kicked off the third-quarter earnings season for big banks on Tuesday by delivering stronger-than-expected results as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy.

Here were the key figures versus expectations for the third quarter, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue (adjusted): $29.94 billion vs. $28.39 billion expected

Earnings per share (adjusted): $2.92 vs. $2.26 per share expected

Despite a COVID-19 crisis that’s still walloping the economy, the bank set aside $611 million in credit reserves for the quarter, much less than analysts expected. JPMorgan earned $9.4 billion of net income on nearly $30 billion of revenue, and held credit reserves at $34 billion in the face of “significant economic uncertainty and a broad range of potential outcomes,” CEO Jamie Dimon noted.

JPMorgan’s bottom line was bolstered by strength in corporate and investment banking. Markets and securities services revenue jumped 29% to $7.8 billion, with markets revenue up 30% at $6.6 billion compared to a year ago. Fixed-income trading revenues rose 29% to $4.6 billion, while equity trading surged 32% to $2 billion. Securities services revenue remained flat at $1 billion.

Banking revenue was up 6% at $3.7 billion, with investment banking revenue climbing 12% to $2.1 billion, driven by fees rising 9%.

Elsewhere, the consumer and community banking business net revenue declined 18% from a year ago to $5.6 billion, due mostly to deposit margin compression. Home lending revenue rose 17% to $1.7 billion, while card and auto revenue slipped 4% to $5.5 billion.

The provision for credit losses was $794 million, down $517 million and included a $300 million reserve release in Home Lending due to portfolio run-off, compared to a net reserve build for CCB of $50 million in the prior year. Net charge-offs were $1.1 billion, down $167 million versus the prior year, predominantly driven by Card.

Shares of JPMorgan were last trading rose more than 1.5% in the pre-market to trade at $104.

Julia La Roche is a Correspondent for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter.