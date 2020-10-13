JPMorgan posts earnings beat during Q3; coronavirus credit losses smaller than expected

Julia La Roche
JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the largest U.S. bank by assets, kicked off the third-quarter earnings season for big banks on Tuesday by delivering stronger-than-expected results as the coronavirus outbreak continues to roil the global economy.

Here were the key figures versus expectations for the third quarter, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg. 

  • Revenue (adjusted): $29.94 billion vs. $28.39 billion expected

  • Earnings per share (adjusted): $2.92 vs. $2.26 per share expected 

Despite a COVID-19 crisis that’s still walloping the economy, the bank set aside $611 million in credit reserves for the quarter, much less than analysts expected. JPMorgan earned $9.4 billion of net income on nearly $30 billion of revenue, and held credit reserves at $34 billion in the face of “significant economic uncertainty and a broad range of potential outcomes,” CEO Jamie Dimon noted.

JPMorgan’s bottom line was bolstered by strength in corporate and investment banking. Markets and securities services revenue jumped 29% to $7.8 billion, with markets revenue up 30% at $6.6 billion compared to a year ago. Fixed-income trading revenues rose 29% to $4.6 billion, while equity trading surged 32% to $2 billion. Securities services revenue remained flat at $1 billion. 

Banking revenue was up 6% at $3.7 billion, with investment banking revenue climbing 12% to $2.1 billion, driven by fees rising 9%. 

Elsewhere, the consumer and community banking business net revenue declined 18% from a year ago to $5.6 billion, due mostly to deposit margin compression. Home lending revenue rose 17% to $1.7 billion, while card and auto revenue slipped 4% to $5.5 billion.

The provision for credit losses was $794 million, down $517 million and included a $300 million reserve release in Home Lending due to portfolio run-off, compared to a net reserve build for CCB of $50 million in the prior year. Net charge-offs were $1.1 billion, down $167 million versus the prior year, predominantly driven by Card.

Shares of JPMorgan were last trading rose more than 1.5% in the pre-market to trade at $104.

