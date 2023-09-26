JPMorgan will pay U.S. Virgin Islands $72 million to settle Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The U.S. Virgin Islands will be paid $75 million as part of a landmark settlement with JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, which it had accused of helping to facilitate the sex-trafficking operation run by Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit revealed details of the bank’s relationship with Epstein, the New York financier believed to have sexually abused more than 200 girls and young women over two decades. Epstein, 66, died in prison in 2019, awaiting trial. His death was ruled a suicide.

JPMorgan also reached a confidential settlement with its former top executive James “Jes” Staley, who the bank alleged was part of Epstein’s operation and hindered the bank’s effort to drop Epstein as a client.

The agreement marks the first time a government has brought a civil action against a bank under federal anti-trafficking laws. It comes just weeks before trial was scheduled in Manhattan and days after the Miami Herald published a story that spotlighted how the USVI was collecting millions of dollars in Epstein-related settlements — even though evidence showed that they, too, ignored Epstein’s trafficking for decades.

Jeffrey Epstein’s home on the island of Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Ariel Smith, the USVI’s attorney general, had sought $190 million from the bank. She nevertheless hailed the settlement as another victory for Epstein’s survivors while sending a message to financial institutions.

The agreement “should sound the alarm on Wall Street about banks’ responsibilities under the law to detect and prevent human trafficking,” Smith said in a press release.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman took issue with the USVI taking credit for forcing JPMorgan to implement anti-trafficking measures.

“JPMorgan remains committed to previous and ongoing efforts to fight human trafficking through its anti-money laundering program” and other initiatives, said JPMorgan spokeswoman Trish Wexler.

About $20 million of the settlement will go toward the USVI’s legal fees. Thus far, the U.S. territory has collected over $240 million in Epstein-related settlements. Smith said the territory will use the money to provide resources to boost law enforcement efforts and provide mental health programs and other resources for trafficking victims.