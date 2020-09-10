JPMorgan executives tell trading-floor staff to come back to office - WSJ

Sept 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co executives told senior employees of the bank's sales and trading operation that they and their teams must return to the office by Sept. 21, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trading chief Troy Rohrbaugh and Marc Badrichani, the bank’s global head of sales and research, delivered the message in conference calls on Wednesday morning, the Journal said.

Employees with child-care issues and medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to coronavirus complications can continue working from home, according to the report.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)