JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

RE: Dividends

The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 September 2021, record date as of the 10 September 2021 & payment date is the 07 October 2021:

Share Class Description

ISIN

Per Share Rate

JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6Q91

0.034800

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)

IE00BJLTWS02

0.237700

JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)

IE00BDFC6G93

0.306900

JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMG79

0.033200

JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)

IE00BD9MMC32

0.007200

Enquiries:

Matheson

Yvonne Lappin

Phone: +353 1 232 2000

