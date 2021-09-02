JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 09 September 2021, record date as of the 10 September 2021 & payment date is the 07 October 2021:
Share Class Description
ISIN
Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6Q91
0.034800
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
IE00BJLTWS02
0.237700
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6G93
0.306900
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMG79
0.033200
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMC32
0.007200
Enquiries:
Matheson
Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
