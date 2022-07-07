JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
DUBLIN, Ireland, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 14 July 2022, record date as of the 15 July 2022 & payment date is the 05 August 2022:
Share Class Description
ISIN
Per Share Rate
JPM USD ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6Q91
0.090300
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (Dist)
IE00BJLTWS02
0.321100
JPM USD EMERGING MARKETS SOVEREIGN BOND UCITS ETF - USD (Dist)
IE00BDFC6G93
0.497600
JPM GBP ULTRA-SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMG79
0.097600
JPM BETABUILDERS UK GILT 1-5 YR UCITS ETF - GBP (Dist)
IE00BD9MMC32
0.053800
JPM RMB ULTRA SHORT INCOME UCITS ETF -USD (DIST)
IE00BMDV7461
0.213100
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE00005YSIA4
0.268800
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE000P334X90
0.243400
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE00BN4RDY28
0.516600
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE000DS9ZCL4
0.180700
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE00BJK9H860
0.140900
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
IE000783LRG9
0.376500
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
IE00BKV0QF55
0.146800
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist)
IE000YK1TO74
0.827700
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD Hedged (dist)
IE000V2GJJQ3
0.424200
JPM BetaBuilders China Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
IE000RJNOUX7
0.737800
Enquiries:
Matheson
Yvonne Lappin
Phone: +353 1 232 2000
