JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was