JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'This part of the crisis is over' after First Republic takeover

Yet another U.S. midsize bank has collapsed, but the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase Bank is optimistic that the country is nearing the end of the banking crisis.

“This part of the crisis is over,” Jamie Dimon told analysts Monday during a conference call addressing the bank’s takeover of First Republic Bank.

Regulators seized First Republic early Monday and sold its deposits and most assets to JPMorgan Chase. It was the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history behind Washington Mutual, which was also taken over by JPMorgan during the 2008 financial crisis. Two other midsize banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, collapsed in March.

Is the banking system stable?

Dimon said there’s a chance “another smaller” bank fails, but “this pretty much resolves them all.”

“I think the banking system is very stable,” he said. While there are still concerns over rising interest rates and the potential for a recession, “everyone should just take a deep breath.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon appears before a House Committee on Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America's Largest Consumer Facing Banks" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) ORG XMIT: DCAH106

Is the banking crisis over?

Dimon’s comments echo earlier statements made last month, when he told CNN “I think we’re getting near the end of this particular crisis.”

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said First Republic Bank’s 84 branches will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank and assured depositors that they will have full access to all deposits. JPMorgan said it would absorb approximately $173 billion in First Republic loans and approximately $30 billion in securities.

Why are the banks failing?

Much like Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, First Republic's investment portfolio took a hit from the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates to fight inflation.

As the banking crisis set in, investors grew more concerned over First Republic’s high share of uninsured deposits and exposure to low interest rate loans. Depositors pulled more than $100 billion out of the bank in the first quarter and the bank's stock started to tank.

While First Republic received a $30 billion lifeline from a group of large banks in March, it wasn't enough.

What Biden is saying about the First Republic takeover

President Joe Biden said he’s pleased regulators acted to facilitate the sale of First Republic to ensure that depositors are protected and taxpayers are not on the hook.

“These actions are going to make sure the banking system is safe and sound. That includes protecting small businesses across the country who need to make payroll for workers and their small businesses," he said. "We have to make sure that we’re not back in this position again. And I think we’re well on our way to be able to make that assurance.”

What happens to shareholders of First Republic Bank?

First Republic’s stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, and shareholders will most likely be wiped out. JPMorgan Chase said it is not assuming First Republic’s corporate debt or preferred stock.

“While depositors are being protected, shareholders are losing their investments,” Biden said. “Critically, taxpayers are not the ones that are on the hook.”

Contributing: USA TODAY reporter Maureen Groppe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JPMorgan CEO: Banking crisis largely over after First Republic seizure