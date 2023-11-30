JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon was asked what he thinks of Elon Musk

Yahoo Finance Video

The Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck delivery event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 30.Ahead of the EV giant's first new vehicle in almost four years, here is everything you need to know.1. Price (00:00:18) A starting price of $40,000 was announced back in 2019, with two higher-performance models that would cost $49,900 and $59,900. However, those prices vanished from the Cybertruck website in 2021, and an official price has been difficult to find.Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets Lead Equity Analyst of Global Autos, shared his thoughts on Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Cybertruck pricing. Narayan said, "His goal is to make it affordable ... it's going to be challenging to make this profitable given how technologically advanced it is." 2. Demand (00:00:51) Tesla received over 250,000 reservations for the Cybertruck within a week of its unveiling. The Cybertruck currently has over 1.5 million existing reservations.Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies, remained optimistic regarding the demand for the Cybertruck. Keeney said, "Some people think this will be a niche vehicle platform. I don't think so ... I'd see more trouble for Ford (F) ahead as Cybertruck production rolls out." 3. Tech Specs (00:01:19) Some specs were highly publicized like shatter-resistant glass and a stainless steel exterior.Cybertruck allegedly has a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds – more than 1,000 pounds more than Ford's F-150 Lightning – and 2,500 pounds of payload capacity.The Cybertruck's frunk – the nickname given to the extra storage space in the front of EVs where an engine would go – appears to be smaller than the F-150 Lightning.4. Production (00:01:49) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during an October third-quarter earnings call that "we dug our own grave on the Cybertruck," warning that the production has been an enormous challenge. Tesla plans to deliver only 10 Cybertrucks during its event on Thursday.David Undercoffler, Autolist Editor-in-Chief, had questions about how the Cybertruck would fare in the current market. Undercoffler said, "I would be very surprised if the actual Cybertruck hit the road in the next year to 18 months and it had a starting price of anything lower than $60,000. That is an expensive proposition right out of the gate" Video highlights: 00:00:37 - Tom Narayan, RBC Capital Markets Lead Equity Analyst of Global Autos 00:01:05 - Tasha Keeney, ARK Invest Director of Investment Analysis & Institutional Strategies 00:02:05 - David Undercoffler, Autolist Editor-in-Chief