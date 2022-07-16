JPEX Announces Launch of MoonBirds NFT Index and Upcoming Giveaway

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JPEX, a licensed and recognized digital assets platform designed to facilitate seamless crypto transactions, has launched the MoonBirds NFT index in the RedHare NFT index contract.

With most traders uncertain about the future of NFTs, no thanks to the highly volatile nature of the market, JPEX's recently released index contract will address this significant sticking point.





RedHare NFT Index Contract

The RedHare NFT Index - a contracting product that can track NFT projects and aggregate on-chain trading data - is the only veritable hedge tool for NFT holders. This NFT index contract may allow holders to earn profits from short-selling and buying non-fungible tokens.

The RedHare NFT index contract supports over forty times the available leverage. This means that when the price of a profile picture-style [PFP] NFT drops abruptly, these NFT holders can earn profits by short-selling.

MoonBirds NFT Coming to JPEX

The MoonBirds NFT index will be available soon on the JPEX platform. Like the RedHare NFT index, users can short sell and leverage NFTs to earn profits in the bear season.

Besides that, the MoonBirds NFTs - a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs created by the PROOF Collective Team and based on the Ethereum network - will launch on the JPEX platform. To celebrate this feat, the JPEX team will hold a giveaway event. Users stand a chance of winning four MoonBirds NFTs.

Prospective winners must follow the JPEX official account [@ExhangeJpex] on Twitter, Like/Retweet, and tag three friends to the post. Finally, potential winners must join the JPEX Discord server.

Scheduled to end on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, winners will receive direct messages from the JPEX team three days after the event.

JPEX's Recent Sponsorships and Marketing Campaigns

JPEX aims to provide a safe, reliable, and genuinely secure platform for buying/selling currencies. JPEX is committed to delivering a truly satisfying and easy-to-use solution for users beyond trading cryptocurrencies. To consolidate this claim, JPEX has entered into sponsorship partnerships with top football teams.

Story continues

These sponsorships align with JPEX's greater goal of accelerating global crypto adoption in all works of life.

JPEX also sponsored the Singapore crypto event, and talks are currently underway for a new event in Dubai, slated for October 2022.

Yet another outstanding feature of JPEX is its "crazy" yet standout marketing campaigns in Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The digital assets trading platform's latest campaign in Hong Kong saw the exchange bring the largest-scale billboard to the administrative region of China - an unprecedented feat in the crypto marketing space.

About JPEX

JPEX is a renowned digital assets platform designed to enable the seamless buying/selling of cryptocurrencies. The exchange platform aims to deliver a remarkably secure and reliable trading platform for users globally. Keen on offering more than exchange services, JPEX has entered into several partnerships with various sports teams as it seeks to spread the crypto gospel worldwide.

Social Contact

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exchangejpex

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jpex-Japan-Exchange-100535999063470

Discord: https://discord.com/jpex

Instagram: https://instagram.com/Jpex_official?utm_medium=copy_link

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeslqL2jMg1kBYR1Fqua3Qw/featured

Blog: https://www.jpextime.com/

Media Contact

Brand: JPEX

Contact: Media Team

Email: cs@jp-ex.io

Website: https://jp-ex.io/

SOURCE: JPEX



