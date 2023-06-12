JP Morgan to pay Jeffrey Epstein victims $290m

JP Morgan

JP Morgan has agreed to pay $290m (£232m) to settle a lawsuit alleging that the bank knowingly benefited from its former client Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking.

The Wall Street giant said it had reached an “agreement in principle” to settle the proposed class action launched by an unnamed Epstein victim late last year.

JP Morgan said: “We all now understand that Epstein’s behavior was monstrous, and we believe this settlement is in the best interest of all parties, especially the survivors, who suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of this man.

“Any association with him was a mistake and we regret it. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes.”

It is understood that JP Morgan has made no admission of liability in the settlement.

David Boies, a lawyer representing the accusers, said: “Taken together or individually, the historic recoveries from the banks who provided financial services to Jeffrey Epstein, speak for themselves. It has taken a long time, too long, but today is a great day for Jeffrey Epstein survivors.”

However, the deal made with the victim, identified only as Jane Doe, does not yet draw a line under JP Morgan’s legal headache over its historic ties to the late paedophile financier.

The lender is still facing a similar lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands (USVI), where the financier had a private retreat where he brought several of his victims.

The US bank is also still litigating its own case against Jes Staley, its former private wealth boss who went on to lead Barclays.

JP Morgan has said Mr Staley should be held responsible for any damages it incurs over its ties to Epstein as he managed the bank’s relationship with the paedophile financier during his time there.

Epstein was a client of JP Morgan’s for 15 years until 2013, including a period following his 2008 child sex conviction.

Federal prosecutors charged Epstein with sex-trafficking in 2019. He died by suicide in his New York jail cell a month after his arrest.

The $290m settlement, first reported by Bloomberg, comes after Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $75m to settle a similar lawsuit brought by victims of Epstein who also accused the German lender of benefiting from the late paedophile financier’s sex trafficking.

The bank, which took on Epstein as a client after JP Morgan cut ties with him, was accused of “[choosing] profit over following the law” and knowing it would “earn millions of dollars from facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking”.

The ongoing USVI lawsuit against JP Morgan has claimed that Epstein’s behaviour was so widely known at JP Morgan that senior bankers joked about his interest in young girls.

Mr Staley had a personal relationship with Epstein when he was a client of the bank and visited the late paedophile on his Caribbean island.

Unsealed emails allege that Mr Staley drank white wine in a hot tub on Epstein’s private Caribbean island while he was under house arrest for child sex offences.

Although both legal claims cite Mr Staley’s relationship with the disgraced financier to argue that JP Morgan knew about the sex trafficking, neither names the former bank chief as a defendant.