Former UK chancellor Sajid Javid lands JPMorgan job

Former UK chancellor Sajid Javid has secured a new job at the US investment bank JPMorgan (JPM).

Javid is still a backbench Conservative MP for Bromsgrove in the West Midlands, after a row with prime minister Boris Johnson saw him quit as finance minister in February.

He had previously worked at Chase Manhattan, which merged with JPMorgan, before entering politics in 2010.

A spokesperson for the financial services giant told Reuters: “We are delighted to welcome Sajid back to JPMorgan as a senior adviser, and we look forward to drawing upon his in-depth understanding of the business and economic environment to help shape our client strategy across Europe.”

Javid faced one of the most short-lived spells as chancellor in British history, dramatically walking out earlier this year. He was replaced by Rishi Sunak just as the coronavirus crisis hit, thrusting the new chancellor into the spotlight.

Javid left after reportedly being offered an ultimatum. He is said to have been told he could only stay on only if he sacked all his advisers, allowing Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings to choose their replacements.

Analysts called it a “blatant power grab,” with the choice of a more loyal Johnson ally in Sunak seen as paving the way for a ‘populist’ Budget before the pandemic spread, dwarfing other government priorities.