Joyce vs Zhang LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

Joyce vs Zhang LIVE!

Joe Joyce takes on Zhilei Zhang in London tonight. The Copper Box Arena is the setting for what should be an explosive heavyweight main event between two massive but skilled punchers, with Joyce hoping to win emphatically to finally set up an overdue meeting with one of boxing’s biggest names.

‘The Juggernaut’ has his sights firmly set on the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk as he defends the WBO interim title picked up with a gruelling late knockout of Joseph Parker in September, but cannot afford to take the challenge of Zhang lightly. The towering Chinese southpaw - nicknamed ‘Big Bang’ - is a fellow powerful Olympic silver medalist and veteran campaigner who will be desperate to avenge his contentious first professional defeat by Filip Hrgovic last year.

There is plenty of action to look forward to on Saturday’s undercard, with Mikaela Mayer fighting late replacement opponent Lucy Wildheart. Exciting prospect Moses Itauma is also on the bill, while Sam Noakes stopped Karthik Sathish Kumar early and Denzel Bentley retained his British middleweight title with a ruthless 45-second stoppage of Kieran Smith. Follow Joyce vs Zhang live below!

Joyce vs Zhang latest news

Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

How to watch: BT Sport

Start time: Undercard from 5:30pm, main event at 10:30pm

Mayer, Itauma, Noakes and Bentley also in action

Joyce vs Zhang prediction

Itauma vs Dovbyshchenko

20:47 , George Flood

On paper, this is a tougher test for Itauma.

Kharkiv’s ‘Dangerous’ Dovbyshchenko is 9-12-1 with six knockouts, but has never been stopped.

If he lasts more than 35 seconds than he will have fared better against Itauma than anyone else so far!

Here we go...

Itauma vs Dovbyshchenko

20:45 , George Flood

The Chatham-based Itauma needed just 23 seconds to stop Marcel Bode on his professional debut on the Artur Beterbiev-Anthony Yarde undercard in January, where his brother Karol suffered a shock loss, following that up with a 35-second demolition of Ramon Ibarra in Telford last month.

Frank Warren wants him to fight eight times this year as he looks to break heavyweight records.

The two-time National champion wants to beat Mike Tyson’s mark as the youngest-ever world heavyweight champion.

Itauma vs Dovbyshchenko next

20:41 , George Flood

You won’t want to miss what’s coming next!

It’s the latest professional outing of arguably the world’s most exciting heavyweight prospect - and one of boxing’s top prospects in general - in the formidable Moses Itauma.

The 18-year-old takes on Ukraine’s Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko shortly.

Noakes stops Kumar in second round

20:26 , George Flood

As easy as you like from Noakes.

He cannot miss again in the second round and continues to dole out more heavy punishment.

There is nothing coming back from the hopelessly overmatched challenger, who can’t live with his sheer power and relentless aggression.

Kumar is down again after another spiteful short shot and the referee wisely steps in to wave off the bout.

Noakes retains the Commonwealth and WBC International silver lightweight titles, moving to 11-0 with his 11th stoppage.

What a streak for a lightweight. He’s a serious puncher with no shortage of boxing IQ and skills to match.

Noakes vs Kumar

20:24 , George Flood

Destructive from the heavy-handed Noakes, who uses his concussive power to great effect in round one.

He’s landing some big shots at will, with Kumar’s performance full of errors on what is a huge step up for him tonight despite that unbeaten record.

He’s taking a lot of punishment already and it’s completely one-way traffic so far.

Kumar goes down on the bell, sinking to his knees on the ropes after a couple of short shots from Noakes are followed up by a shuddering right hand that flies straight down the middle and lands flush.

(Getty Images)

Noakes vs Kumar

20:22 , George Flood

Both of these fighters are 10-0, so someone’s undefeated record is going tonight.

The big-hitting Noakes floored Calvin McCord four times en route to another dominant win in November that kept his perfect stoppage streak alive.

Kumar certainly has his work cut out tonight, and was most recently in action against Meechaiya Kaiwiset in March.

Noakes vs Kumar next

20:18 , George Flood

Sam Noakes is in the ring now to defend his Commonwealth and WBC International silver lightweight titles against Karthik Sathish Kumar from India.

Watch: Bentley destroys Smith in 45-second knockout

20:16 , George Flood

Here is that devastating early knockout from Denzel Bentley...

THAT WAS LETHAL! 🤯@2Sharp_d ends the contest early in the first round ✨

20:15 , George Flood

The Juggernaut is in the house!

💣 Aiming for another demolition!@JoeJoyceBoxing has arrived at the Copper Box ahead of his huge heavyweight clash with Zhilei Zhang 💪

20:09 , George Flood

Bentley says he learned so much from his defeat by the formidable Alimkhanuly and wants to become a world champion more than ever.

He is more than up for the Hamzah Sheeraz fight - feelings that are echoed by the Commonwealth middleweight champion on BT Sport.

What a contest that would be.

19:56 , George Flood

That was just extraordinary from Bentley, who went for Smith from the off and landed an absolute monster of a left hook.

Smith simply never recovered from that, being dazed and battered and backed up against the ropes.

It looked like another vicious right hook from short range that sent the Scot down and led to referee Mark Lyson waving it off straightaway. There was a gruelling shot to the body first as well.

Belt retained in just 45 seconds. I wonder what Hamzah Sheeraz made of that at ringside?

Thankfully Smith now seems fine after that brutal knockout.

Bentley stops Smith inside first minute

19:53 , George Flood

WOW!

An absolute demolition from Bentley and it’s all over inside a minute.

Absolutely ruthless.

He doesn’t celebrate as medics attend to Smith, who is thankfully now up off the canvas.

(PA)

Bentley vs Smith

19:52 , George Flood

Tricky southpaw Kieran Smith is hoping to become Scotland’s first British middleweight champion for some 64 years.

‘Chopper’ is 18-1 and on a run of back-to-back wins since his first professional defeat by Troy Williamson in April 2021.

He’s seen off both James McCarthy and Gabor Gorbics.

Bentley vs Smith

19:49 , George Flood

Bentley is in his second reign as the British middleweight champion, having initially won the belt against Mark Heffron back in 2020 before losing it straightaway against Felix Cash in a bout that was also for the Commonwealth title.

He won it back against Linus Udofia last May and successfully defended it against Marcus Morrison before an unsuccessful attempt at dethroning Kazakhstan’s WBO world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in Las Vegas in November.

Now he’s back at British level but hoping to quickly rise the ranks again, with this doubling up as a final eliminator for the Commonwealth strap held by Hamzah Sheeraz since the latter’s win over River Wilson-Bent.

Bentley vs Smith next

19:46 , George Flood

The British middleweight title is on the line next as Londoner Denzel Bentley defends his belt against Scotland’s Kieran Smith.

James dominates Velichkov in easy win

19:38 , George Flood

Referee Lee Every scores the bout 60-54 in James’ favour.

A very easy night’s work for Jammy in his first fight up at welterweight, but his wait for a first professional stoppage goes on.

To be fair Velichkov has only ever been stopped once, though that’s his 10th loss in a row.

A nothing performance from the Bulgarian and a real disappointment after he did okay against Ziyad Almaayouf only two weeks ago.

James vs Velichkov

19:33 , George Flood

Into the sixth and final round we go in the strongly one-sided first fight of the main undercard.

James has ticked off every round here no sweat, jabbing very well indeed with the left and landing some eye-catching punches from range and up close.

He’s accurate with his shots, letting his hands go in bunches and peppering the target at will.

Just lacking the power to put Velichkov in any real danger of being knocked out.

He’ll want a late stoppage as we enter the final three minutes, but I don’t think he’ll get one.

James hasn’t managed a stoppage yet as a pro. Some great single punches but not enough spiteful combinations.

James vs Velichkov

19:24 , George Flood

A nice start from James, who is dominating this six-rounder at the halfway point.

He’s quickly found his rhythm and opens up in the third, jabbing smartly with a dangerous left hook.

Velichkov firmly second best so far and offering very little.

James going through the gears and upping the tempo.

(Getty Images)

James vs Velichkov

19:14 , George Flood

Here we go then with the main card action at the Copper Box Arena!

First up it’s 22-year-old unbeaten Northampton prospect Eithan ‘Jammy’ James, who is up at welterweight for the first time tonight as he looks to go to 11-0.

He began his career at super-light but has struggled to make the weight and had a tough outing against Keanen Wainwright on the Liam Davies-Ionut Baluta undercard in Telford in November, coming back to win on points.

He’s now up against 3-11 Bulgarian Georgi ‘Baby Face’ Velichkov, who is on a run of nine straight losses but gave Saudi prospect Ziyad Al Maayouf some difficulties only two weeks ago on the Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin undercard at the O2 Arena.

19:03 , George Flood

Liston Ali’s win wrapped up the early undercard action in Stratford.

The main programme is now underway!

Mikaela Mayer returns in tonight’s co-main event, with the likes of Moses Itauma, Sam Noakes and Denzel Bentley also coming up.

It’s Eithan James vs Georgi Velichkov up first on the main card.

Liston Ali beats Helm

18:50 , George Flood

Sonny Liston Ali was in full control of that six-rounder, pushing hard for the stoppage at times - including in the final three minutes.

He ends up going the distance, but this will be a comfortable victory on points.

Some stylish work on display from the Essex super-lightweight and some valuable rounds in the bank.

Here comes the referee’s official score - 60-54. Liston Ali goes to 6-0.

(Getty Images)

Joyce springs surprise at weigh-in

18:38 , George Flood

Joe Joyce sprang a surprise at yesterday’s weigh-in - tipping the scales at 256lbs (18st 2lbs).

That is his lowest weight since beating Bryant Jennings in his 10th pro bout back in 2019, and a stone less than he weighed for the electric win over Joseph Parker in Manchester in September.

Zhang, meanwhile, weighed in at a much heavier 278lbs - almost 20st.

“I don’t know what’s happened. It just seems to have fallen off,” Joyce said.

“I’ve been disciplined. This is the business end of my career so I need to get things right.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Ali vs Helm

18:27 , George Flood

The brilliantly named Sonny Liston Ali is next on the early undercard at the Copper Box Arena.

The 24-year-old from Romford will hope to move to 6-0 as he takes on Richard Helm in a six-round battle in the super-lightweight division.

Gyimah outpoints Sharp

18:19 , George Flood

Gyimah, who has gone viral for some big knockouts in the past, goes the distance with veteran journeyman Sharp.

An aggressive display with some eye-catching punches and plenty to build on. He will have learned a lot.

Referee scores it 40-36 in favour of Freezy.

Gyimah vs Sharp

18:13 , George Flood

Gyimah always on the front foot and aggressive through two rounds - he almost stopped it with a vicious early barrage that sent the gumshield flying.

But the hugely durable Sharp is a master spoiler and has been doing his level best to disrupt his momentum throughout so far.

Gyimah just needs to stay calm and composed, pick his shots well and set up the huge punches behind the jab.

(Getty Images)

Joyce vs Zhang: Tale of the tape

18:07 , George Flood

Here’s how the two towering heavyweights stack up for tonight’s main event...

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐏𝐄 🥊



𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐏𝐄 🥊

1⃣ hour to go until Joe Joyce 🆚 Zhilei Zhang for the WBO Interim Heavyweight Championship 🏆

Early undercard action

18:01 , George Flood

The early undercard is off and running at the Copper Box Arena, where middleweight prospect Joel Kodua has already moved to 2-0 by outpointing journeyman Dale Arrowsmith.

Next up it’s Seth ‘Freezy Macbones’ Gyimah, who is looking to go 2-0 himself as a pro aged 33 after winning his debut against CJ Wood at York Hall last month.

He is up against Darryl Sharp, a veteran of 111 bouts - losing 104 of them.

This is another four-rounder at light-heavyweight.

Joyce vs Zhang prediction

17:52 , George Flood

Skilled southpaw Zhang, though nearing 40, will not be an easy man to dispose of and certainly packs a spiteful punch.

Still, Joyce is looking nothing short of unstoppable right now. Parker hit him with all he had and ‘The Juggernaut’ simply walked through it all with relative ease and a granite chin.

In fine fettle and having shown an ability to go into the deeper rounds, the huge-hitting Joyce cannot be overlooked and is a clear favourite for a reason.

Joyce to win via late knockout.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Joyce vs Zhang undercard

17:50 , George Flood

Mikaela Mayer vs Lucy Wildheart

Moses Itauma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Sathish Kumar

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith

Eithan James vs Georgi Velichkov

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm

Seth Gyimah vs Darryl Sharp

Joel Kodua vs Dale Arrowsmith

Joyce vs Zhang start time

17:47 , George Flood

The early undercard got underway at 5:30pm this evening, with coverage of the main card from 7pm.

Main event ring walks are expected at approximately 10:30pm, meanwhile.

As ever, those timings are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang

17:46 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage of the main undercard beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to stream live online via the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to Joyce vs Zhang LIVE coverage!

17:42 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage from a huge night of boxing at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Joe Joyce battles Zhilei Zhang later in what is sure to be an explosive main event between two massive heavyweights, with ‘The Juggernaut’ defending the WBO interim title he won with that gruelling late stoppage of Joseph Parker in Manchester last September.

The logjam and constant bickering at the top of boxing’s blue-riband division means Joyce has been forced to bide his time in pursuit of a major challenge, but he hopes an emphatic victory here will take him closer to a potential showdown with the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk.

But he may get a stiff challenge from ‘Big Bang’ Zhang, the towering Chinese southpaw who will be smarting from his first professional defeat last time out - a contentious split decision against now IBF top contender Filip Hrgovic.

There is so much to look forward to on tonight’s undercard, including the return of Mikaela Mayer against late replacement opponent Lucy Wildheart plus the latest outing from exciting heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma, Sam Noakes and Denzel Bentley in British middleweight title action.

Stay tuned for live updates throughout the night!