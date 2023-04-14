Joyce vs Zhang: Fight time, undercard, prediction, ring walks and latest betting odds

Return of the Juggernaut: Joe Joyce takes on Zhilei Zhang in London on Saturday (Getty Images)

Joe Joyce battles Zhilei Zhang this weekend looking to secure a huge heavyweight fight against the likes of Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

While boxing’s most glamorous division has seemingly backed up of late with major bouts simply not being made, Joyce is quickly shooting up the rankings and now has the WBO interim belt.

The 37-year-old’s gruelling late destruction of former world champion Joseph Parker in September was his most impressive result yet and put him well in the picture for a run at Fury, Oleksandr Usyk or Joshua. Still, Londoner Joyce needs to do more talking inside the ring.

For all the talk of a potential clash with some of the sport’s biggest names, Zhang is a dangerous opponent to overcome. The towering Chinese southpaw, 39, was perhaps unlucky not to have been awarded the decision against IBF no1 contender Filip Hrgovic last summer and like Joyce is an Olympic silver medalist.

A true explosive heavyweight meeting while the rest of the division works itself out of a damaging logjam, here’s everything you need to know about the fight this weekend.

Joyce vs Zhang date, start time, venue and ring walks

Joyce vs Zhang takes place on Saturday April 15, 2023 inside the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, east London.

The early undercard gets underway at 5pm BST before the main event ring walks are scheduled for around 10.30pm.

Those timings, however, are subject to change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Joyce vs Zhang fight card/undercard in full

Mikaela Mayer also makes her lightweight debut on Saturday night. She returns to the ring for the first time since losing by split decision to Alycia Baumgardner in October, to face two-time light-welterweight world champion Christina Linardatou.

Elsewhere, Denzel Bentley meets Kieran Smith for the British middleweight title and exciting heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma makes a swift return.

Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang

Mikaela Mayer vs Christina Linardatou

Denzel Bentley vs Kieran Smith

Sam Noakes vs Karthik Sathish Kumar

Sonny Ali vs Richard Helm

Eithan James vs Georgi Velichkov

Moses Itauma vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko

Seth Gyimah vs Darryl Sharp

Joel Kodua vs Dale Arrowsmith

How to watch Joyce vs Zhang

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday’s entire event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage of the main undercard beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to stream live online via the BT Sport website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action on fight night with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Joyce vs Zhang fight prediction

Skilled southpaw Zhang, though nearing 40, will not be an easy man to dispose of and certainly packs a spiteful punch.

Still, Joyce is looking nothing short of unstoppable right now. Parker hit him with all he had and ‘The Juggernaut’ simply walked through it all with relative ease and a granite chin.

Flying: Joe Joyce is coming off a brilliant win against Joseph Parker (Action Images via Reuters)

In fine fettle and having shown an ability to go into the deeper rounds, the huge-hitting Joyce cannot be overlooked and is a clear favourite for a reason.

Joyce to win via late knockout.

Joyce vs Zhang weigh-in results

Both fighters will weigh in for the main event on Friday afternoon. Check back in then for those results.

Joyce vs Zhang betting odds

Joyce to win: 1/10

Zhang to win: 11/2

Draw: 25/1

Joyce to win by KO or TKO: 1/3

Joyce to win by decision or technical decision: 9/2

Zhang to win by KO or TKO: 10/1

Zhang to win by decision or technical decision: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).