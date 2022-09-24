Joyce vs Parker LIVE: Stream, latest updates and start time tonight

Two of the top 10 heavyweights in the world will collide at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight (24 September), as Joe Joyce welcomes Joseph Parker back to Britain for a highly-anticipated main-event fight.

Since winning silver for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Joyce has compiled an unbeaten professional record of 14-0, knocking out 13 of his opponents along the way. Joyce has therefore been wasting no time in trying to become a world champion, which has been ideal for the 37-year-old, whose reputation as an up-and-comer belies his age. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker is 30-2 as a pro, with his only defeats having come against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in back-to-back bouts in 2018, both on British soil as the home fighters outpointed the 30-year-old.

Parker’s last two outings also took place in Britain, as the Kiwi beat Derek Chisora via split decision then by unanimous decision in May and December 2021. Joyce, meanwhile, has fought more recently, stopping Christian Hammer in the fourth round this July. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line in this evening’s main event, with Parker and Joyce both taking a considerable risk by facing one another.

Plus, in a huge co-main event, unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano puts her titles on the line against Sarah Mahfoud. Follow live updates and results from Joyce vs Parker and its undercard, below.

Heavyweights clash in main event at AO Arena in Manchester

Team GB Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce is unbeaten as a professional

New Zealand’s Joseph Parker has only lost to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte

Vacant WBO interim heavyweight title will be awarded to winner of main event

Amanda Serrano defends featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud in co-main event

21:23 , Alex Pattle

Heaney vs Flatley – Round 1

Flatley crouches then flings an overhand left Heaney’s way. He then connects with an overhand right.

Good uppercut for Heaney, though, during a Flatley flurry. Now a stern left hook from Heaney, who then lands an uppercut while moving backwards.

Story continues

Clean jab for Flatley late in the round as Heaney is just a bit too static.

21:17 , Alex Pattle

Next up is middleweight action as Nathan Heaney takes on Jack Flatley.

A swell of support here for Heaney, who emerges to a considerable reaction.

21:07 , Alex Pattle

This will go down as a split decision...

116-112 to Cacace...

116-112 to Magnesi...

117-111 to Cacace!

The Northern Irishman dethrones Magnesi as IBO super-featherweight champion!

21:03 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 12

Final round.

A right cross connects for Magnesi. Cacace comes back with one of his own. Now he backs up Magnesi for the first time in a while.

A combination lands for Magnesi, who is finally looking tired. Cacace with a counter left hook, but Magnesi unloads hooks to the body of the Northern Irishman.

20:59 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 11

Two rounds to go. Cacace has only grown into this bout, despite constant forward pressure from champion Magnesi.

A right cross and left hook are on point for Magnesi. Cacace lands a left uppercut in the clinch.

20:55 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 10

Final few rounds. More clean counter shots from Cacace on the back foot.

Magnesi eventually gets through with a short right hand. He then misses with a series of hooks, though, before Cacace snaps back the Italian’s head with a jab.

A Cacace left hook and right cross find homes up top. Now Magnesi manages a first significant shot in a while, however, hooking to the head of Cacace.

20:51 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 9

Lots of volume from both fighters early in this ninth round. The super-featherweights clinch, and Magnesi just unleashes a series of right hooks into Cacace’s ribs.

The pair separate, and Cacace stops Magnesi in his tracks with a hard left hand as the Italian presses forward. Lovely shot.

A lancing jab scores for Magnesi, then a right hand.

20:48 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 8

More viciousness from Magnesi, who targets Cacace’s body in the clinch and then smashes a right hook into the Northern Irishman’s temple. He is warned by the referee for supposedly being a bit dirty, though...

The men separate, and Magnesi lands a clean hook to the head! Now Cacace connects with a sharp one-two, however!

A left hook lands for Cacace as he steps in to close range. This is promising from the Northern Irishman, who looked at risk of tiring out. Another left hook scores for Cacace, this one to the body.

Late in the round, a right cross connects for Cacace! Magnesi grins and shakes his head.

20:44 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 7

Brutal output from Magnesi, who immediately backs up Cacace and buries body shots into the Northern Irishman’s ribs.

It seems that Magnesi isn’t going to fade, while Cacace is perhaps beginning to... though he’s trying to maintain activity.

20:40 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 6

Cacace misses with a few hooks and uppercuts and is punished for being too static, as Magnesi is then much more clinical, landing a spiteful right hook to the head.

It seems that the cut by Cacace’s left eye was caused by an accidental clash of heads...

Now Magnesi puts together a quick combination up top.

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 5

Magnesi is certainly landing with considerable volume as the fight approaches its midway point.

The super-featherweights trade right hands. You have to wonder whether the constant movement under pressure is going to wear down Cacace.

He lands a hard right cross to the body of Magnesi but also looks to have been cut by his left eye.

20:32 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 4

You guessed it, Magnesi is on the front foot from the opening bell of this round. Cacace is backed up to the ropes but reverses the position and unloads a combination to the body of the Italian.

Magnesi gets in close and mixes it up, burrowing hooks into the mid-section of Cacace but also targeting the head of the Northern Irishman.

Good range management from Cacace as he jabs to the body then evades a shot up top. Magnesi then steps in with a stern body shot, however. More heavy blows from the Italian during a clinch, while Cacace tries to weigh down on Magnesi.

A right hand and left uppercut land for Cacace.

20:28 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 3

Magnesi at once comes forward and unleashes a barrage to the head of Cacace, who keeps his defence tight before firing back with his own flurry of shots up top.

A lovely uppercut lands for Cacace as Magnesi storms forward. Now Cacace propels a hook into the body of the Italian – brutal work.

Magnesi continues to hunt down the Northern Irishman. Cacace maintains his activity, though: jab, jab, right cross, left hook at a good speed.

A right cross and a left get through for Cacace, too, in the final moments of the round.

20:24 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 2

This is a really fun round, with both men opening up here!

Cacace with a strong spell late in the frame, connecting with hooks in close, while Magnesi counters with uppercuts!

20:20 , Alex Pattle

Magnesi vs Cacace – Round 1

Magnesi presses forward early on and tries for an overhand right before long. Good defence from him, too, as Northern Ireland’s Cacace tries to keep the Italian at bay with jabs. Now Cacace launches his own overhand right, which is blocked, though Magnesi will still have felt it.

Magnesi connects with a right hook in close after Cacace misses with an uppercut.

A jab pierces through Magnesi’s guard and snaps back his head, then Cacace adds another sharp shot – an uppercut as the round ends!

20:16 , Alex Pattle

And we’re under way!

20:09 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Michael Magnesi puts the IBO super-featherweight title on the line against Anthony Cacace.

20:04 , Alex Pattle

Ekow Essuman def. Samuel Antwi via unanimous decision (115-114, 117-112, 116-113).

So, differing scorecards but all in Essuman’s favour. He remains the owner of the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles.

Antwi’s expression shows that he felt he’d done enough to come out on top, but Essuman is a worthy winner as far as Indy Sport is concerned.

20:00 , Alex Pattle

That was a solid fight with some close rounds and fine boxing on both sides. Essuman will likely take this by several rounds, though.

19:59 , Alex Pattle

Final round! Antwi comes forward, but Essuman avoids most of his opponent’s shots and lands some grazing punches of his own.

Essuman even lands three consecutive left hooks at close range as the fight draws to a close.

19:55 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 11

A clean hook in close lands for Essuman. Antwi then comes forward, flicking out jabs.

More effective head movement from him as Essuman is made to miss. A good effort so far from Antwi, who has never before been past the 10th round.

19:52 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 10

Essuman aims to start this round strong to quell any momentum that Antwi looked to be building in Round 9.

He connects with a heavy right hook as Antwi is backed up against the ropes. Antwi survives the onslaught, but Essuman maintains pressure and lands a clean left hook.

The welterweights clinch for a short while before separating and landing simultaneous hooks to the head! Ouch.

Antwi then employs some slick head movement to avoid Essuman’s offensive efforts, making somewhat of a show of it.

19:48 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 9

Essuman presses forward again, perhaps keen to set up a finish here. Antwi tries to stay disciplined, fighting behind the jab.

A couple of hooks then land for Antwi, and Essuman appears to be a little out of sorts for the first time!

The welterweights then trade shots in a bit of a firefight in the middle of the ring!

This actually seems to have given Antwi some greater confidence as the final few rounds approach...

19:43 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 8

Nice range management from Antwi, who stays just past the end of Essuman’s jab.

Essuman connects with an overhand right, though, one of his best punches up to this point.

Antwi is trying to look lively, but he’s slowly being worn down by Essuman, who uses some physicality on Antwi, who is against the ropes.

19:39 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 7

Lots of activity from Antwi with the jab early in this seventh round. He’s trying to fight on the front foot.

Nice counter work from Essuman, though; he’s mixing up his shots more than Antwi.

Essuman backs up Antwi and lands a fierce overhand right! It’s the best shot of the fight so far, and Antwi suddenly looks tired, too. He comes back with a clean left hook, but he’s still being outworked.

Eventually Essuman lets his opponent off the ropes. Antwi tries to get back on the front foot, but he misses with a number of jab attempts and sees a right cross to the head blocked by Essuman.

19:35 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 6

Good head movement from Antwi as Essuman looks to land his jab. Antwi then just misses with a right cross upstairs, and Essuman punishes his fellow Briton with a harsh right hook to the body.

More body work now from Essuman as he leans on Antwi against the ropes. A right hook misses for Antwi.

19:31 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 5

More clinching early in the fifth round. The fighters then get back into the open, where there’s a fair bit of feinting from each man.

A lunging left hook gets through for Essuman, who then tries to bully Antwi with heavy strikes in close, against the ropes.

Antwi is staying composed and clean and is firing back, but Essuman’s offence is the more eye-catching at the moment.

19:27 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 4

Essuman is starting to find his groove here. Antwi takes the centre of the ring but is soon displaced as Essuman makes him miss and then launches his own offence.

The pair clinch but are soon separated by the referee. A lovely right uppercut and left hook from Antwi as Essuman fails to slip the shots!

There’s another brief clinch, before Essuman beats Antwi to the punch as both men try for a jab.

Essuman seems to just about miss with a wild overhand right in the final seconds of the round.

19:24 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 3

Essuman is applying more pressure here, teasing Antwi with the jab but prioritising heavy hooks when in close.

Antwi grazes his compatriot with two hooks of his own, however – a left-right to the head.

Antwi tries to walk down Essuman, who stays light on his feet with lateral movement, making himself hard to pin down.

Essuman then puts together a longer combination as Antwi tries to evade with head movement. The defence isn’t slick enough, however, and Antwi would really be better off trying to block these shots.

19:19 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 2

Great work from Antwi early in Round 2. He’s beating Essuman to the punch every time, quicker with his jab and slicker with his head movement and timing.

Essuman fires a nice right cross into the midriff of his fellow Briton now, however. But he then comes forward and is caught with a counter shot to the head.

A good combination follows for Essuman, though, with hooks to the body then head of Antwi. He backs Antwi up against the ropes, but Antwi stays composed.

19:16 , Alex Pattle

Essuman vs Antwi – Round 1

Not the most eventful first round here until the final moments, but Antwi shows flashes of his ability – especially with his lead left hand.

Essuman, meanwhile, was working well behind his jab throughout the opening frame.

19:14 , Alex Pattle

In the preliminary bouts tonight...

Mark Heffron beat Martin Bulacio in the first round, Raven Chapman defeated Jorgelina Guanini via unanimous decision, Amaar Akbar outpointed Karlo Wallace, James Heneghan overcame Rod Douglas Jnr in Round 5, and Callum Thompson got past Delmar Thomas on the judges’ scorecards.

19:11 , Alex Pattle

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi at welterweight will open the main card!

19:02 , Alex Pattle

Here we go, the in-ring action should start any moment now.

18:50 , Alex Pattle

T-minus 10 minutes until the main card begins!

18:43 , Alex Pattle

Parker’s teammate and training partner Tyson Fury is in the building!

👀 Watching with interest... @Tyson_Fury will have his full attention on the WBO No.1 The Juggernaut v @joeboxerparker later on.#JoyceParker | Now | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/TajQmiRSxV — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) September 24, 2022

18:40 , Alex Pattle

Here are the odds for tonight’s main event and co-main event – which sees Amanda Serrano defend her unified featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud – via Betfair:

Joyce – 1/2; Draw – 18/1; Parker – 6/4.

Serrano – 1/18; Draw – 25/1; Mahfoud – 17/2.

Amanda Serrano (left) lost a narrow decision to Katie Taylor last time out (Frank Franklin II/AP/PA) (AP)

18:20 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s card in full:

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker (vacant WBO interim heavyweight title)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Sarah Mahfoud (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO women’s featherweight titles)

Michael Magnesi (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBO super-featherweight title)

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi (welterweight)

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley (middleweight)

Raven Chapman vs Jorgelina Guanini (women’s featherweight)

James Heneghan vs Rod Douglas Jnr (super-middleweight)

Callum Thompson vs Delmar Thomas (lightweight)

Amaar Akbar vs Karlo Wallace (super-lightweight)

Mark Heffron vs Martin Bulacio (super-middleweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Toni Visic (cruiserweight)

Joyce vs Parker undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

18:01 , Alex Pattle

A reminder of tonight’s timings and viewing information:

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

The event will air live exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK, with the card priced at £19.95. In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN+ for subscribers to the platform.

We’ll be providing live, round-by-round updates from the undercard and main event right here, too.

Joyce vs Parker live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

17:45 , Alex Pattle

Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Parker this week:

“I’ve met Joe before, a few times, and he’s a nice guy. We’re going back and forth on social media, but ultimately we both can’t talk crap – and we’re not very good at it. But when we fight, we’re gonna fight hard; I think we’re gonna do most of our talking in the ring, both of us.

“I think we should leave the crap-talking to Tyson [Fury, Parker’s teammate] and to Deontay Wilder, to everyone else. Every fight’s the same; whether it’s someone who talks a lot of crap and s*** or someone who’s nice, it’s all the same. I wanna go in there and get the job done, and beat them up.”

Full interview here:

Joseph Parker on Joe Joyce fight: ‘We should leave the cr**-talking to Fury’

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Here’s Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:

“Joyce and Parker are both in the world’s top 10, both waiting for a championship fight but have instead, against all logic, agreed to fight each other. It is a truly rare event in the muddled business of boxing and one that they have agreed to on a voluntary basis and not under orders from one of the sanctioning bodies.

“Joyce is unbeaten in 14 professional fights since losing in the Olympic final in 2016; Parker once held the WBO title and he has only lost to the very best. Parker has never been stopped and Joyce has knocked out 13 of the men he has beaten. I have no idea why these two are fighting – it is a joy.

“It really is a risk, a tough fight for both at a time when just about every leading contender in every single weight division is taking the easy route. Joyce and Parker deserve respect for breaking with tradition, turning the ancient boxing clock back and agreeing to fight.”

Full article here:

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker set logic aside to turn back ancient boxing clock

