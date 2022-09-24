Joyce vs Parker: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker clash in a massive heavyweight fight in Manchester this evening.

The vacant interim WBO title will be on the line in a high-stakes battle in boxing’s blue-riband division, the winner of which will be a mandatory challenger to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, whose hopes of becoming undisputed at a second weight class have suffered a blow with fellow title-holder Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua likely to finally meet in a blockbuster all-British showdown in December.

Time is of the essence for the undefeated Joyce (14-0), who turned 37 this week and needs to kick on once again if he is to realise his long-held world championship ambition.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW JOYCE VS PARKER LIVE!

‘The Juggernaut’ secured a career-best win against Daniel Dubois in November 2020, but that has been followed by far more low-key stoppages of durable veteran Carlos Takam and former European champion Christian Hammer, the latter coming after he had recovered from months out with a serious wrist injury in July.

Parker is a clear step up for Joyce and will himself harbour ambitions of returning to the world title picture. The New Zealander previously reigned as the WBO champion between 2016-18 after edging past Andy Ruiz Jr, defending it successfully against RÄzvan Cojanu and Hughie Fury before losing out to Joshua on points in Cardiff.

Parker followed that up with another loss to Dillian Whyte but has rattled off six wins since then, becoming WBO Oriental and Inter-Continental champion, defeating Derek Chisora twice in the span of seven months in Manchester last year.

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will finally go head to head in Manchester on Saturday night (Action Images via Reuters)

Joyce vs Parker date, start time, venue and ring walks

Joyce vs Parker takes place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The main undercard is due to get underway from 7pm BST, with ring walks for the main event expected at approximately 10:30pm.

As ever, timings are subject to change, depending on the length of those undercard bouts.

Story continues

Joyce vs Parker fight card/undercard in full

Chief support in Manchester on Saturday comes in the form of Amanda Serrano, who will look to bounce back from her close, historic defeat by undisputed women’s lightweight champion Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden as she battles Sarah Mahfoud.

Unified champion Serrano is in possession of the WBC, WBO and IBO featherweight titles, while Mahfoud holds the IBF version at 126lbs.

Elsewhere on an intriguing card, Stoke will turn out in force as usual for Nathan Heaney, who faces Jack Flatley for the IBO international middleweight gold.

Amanda Serrano clashes with Sarah Mahfoud in a huge women’s featherweight title battle (Action Images via Reuters)

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker

Amanda Serrano vs Sarah Mahfoud

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley

Anthony Cacace bt Michael Magnesi

Ekow Essuman bt Samuel Antwi

Mark Heffron bt Martin Ezequiel Bulacio

Raven Chapman bt Jorgelina Guanini

Amaar Akbar bt Karlo Wallace

James Heneghan bt Rod Douglas Jr

Callum Thompson bt Delmar Thomas

How to watch Joyce vs Parker

TV channel: In the UK, Joyce vs Parker is being broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Those who have purchased the fight can also watch it online via the BT Sport Box Office app.

Live blog: You can also follow the entire card via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Joyce vs Parker fight prediction

Joyce to win via a close split-decision tonight after a bruising, highly-entertaining heavyweight slugfest that will command the attention throughout.

Joyce vs Parker weigh-in results

Joyce tipped the scales on Friday at 271.6lbs, some 16lbs heavier than Parker, who weighed in at 255.4lbs. It is the heaviest both men have ever been for a pro contest as they search for the knockout.

The WBO interim title and a potential shot at Oleksandr Usyk is on the line at the AO Arena (Action Images via Reuters)

Joyce vs Parker betting odds

Joyce to win: 1/2

Parker to win: 6/4

Draw: 18/1

Joyce to win by decision/technical decision: 6/4

Joyce to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 5/2

Parker to win by decision/technical decision: 11/4

Parker to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 11/2

Draw or technical draw: 18/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).