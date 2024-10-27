“A joy to watch” – Most negative pundit around has to bow down to Chelsea wizard

Cole Palmer was the centre of attention in Chelsea’s win today – isn’t he always? And of course Sky Sports was full of pundits raving about him after another match winning performance.

Roy Keane is usually wheeled out for his negativity, but today even he couldn’t resist praising the Wythenshawe Wizard:

“We see it most weeks now, Cole Palmer was absolutely fantastic. Palmer is a joy to watch, an amazing player,” the former Man U midfielder explained.

Palmer himself, as always, was cool, calm and modest after the game.

“I try and go out there and play my game. That is what I do,” he said,

“I always try to enjoy my football game by game. Many people on the outside try to put pressure on me to replicate what I did last season in terms of numbers. It is my second season playing football and I am still very, very young.

“We just try to play our own game, block the noise out from the outside. We don’t mind proving people wrong. We are all young and we have a top coach, but there are improvements still.”

He’s not wrong – it’s scary to think how good he can get if he’s able to keep improving.

Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola speaking on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer gets praise from Chelsea legend Zola – and responds in funniest way possible

Sky had had Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola on their coverage before the game too, and he had raved about Palmer. Asked about this praise after the game, Palmer gave the most hilariously “Cole Palmer” answer possible.

“I know Gianfranco Zola is an icon on FIFA so he must have been good. To be honest, I didn’t really watch him play. Everyone says he was a great player, so thank you [for the comparison].”

Never change, Cole.