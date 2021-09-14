Joy Reid has strong words for Nicki Minaj's vaccine comments, and Minaj responds on Twitter

MSNBC host Joy Reid reprimanded pop star Nicki Minaj on The ReidOut Monday for tweets Minaj posted earlier in the day that Reid considered to be against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In one tweet, Minaj said that she would not be attending the Met gala due to the event’s vaccine policy, stating that she wanted to do more research before getting vaccinated. In another, she stated that the vaccine caused impotence and swollen testicles in a friend of her cousin’s.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

Minaj, who has over 22 million Twitter followers, stated in another tweet that she would likely get vaccinated before going on tour. But Reid believes Minaj was sending the wrong message to her massive following..

“People like Nicki Minaj, I have to say this, you have a platform, sister, that is 22 million followers, okay? I have 2 million followers. You have 22 million followers on Twitter. For you to use your platform to encourage our community to not protect themselves and save their lives, my God, sister, you could do better than that,” Reid said. “You got that platform. It's a blessing. It's a blessing that you got that. That people listen to you, and they listen to you more than they listen to me. For you to use your platform to put people in the position of dying from a disease they don't have to die from, oh, my God. As a fan, as a hip hop fan, as somebody who is your fan, I'm so sad that you did that. So sad that you did that, sister. Oh, my God.”

Story continues

A little over an hour later, Minaj clapped back.

This is what happens when you’re so thirsty to down another black woman (by the request of the white man), that you didn’t bother to read all my tweets. “My God SISTER do better” imagine getting ur dumb ass on tv a min after a tweet to spread a false narrative about a black woman https://t.co/4UviONyTHy — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2021

The ReidOut airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on MSNBC.

Watch Madonna make a cheeky surprise at the VMAs to celebrate MTV's 40th anniversary:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.