Joy Reid Slams Tucker Carlson’s ‘Stupid Racism’ Toward Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

Dessi Gomez
·2 min read

MSNBC’s Joy Reid once again highlighted Tucker Carlson in her “The Absolute Worst” segment tonight.

Reid zoned in on Carlson’s racist request that Biden publicize the LSAT score of his Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, which he made in his March 2 television segment.

“Might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was,” Carlson said in a previous segment. “How did she do on the LSATs? Why wouldn’t he tell us that? That would settle the question conclusively as to whether she’s a once in a generation legal talent.”

Reid ripped Carlson, reflecting on his education history.

“Weirdly enough, couldn’t get into an Ivy League ‘Tuckums’ Carlson never asked to see any other nominees’ test scores,” Reid said.

Reid then quoted a tweet by Nikole Hannah-Jones following Carlson’s remarks from March 2.

“This is textbook racism. Not even a dog whistle. Show clips of Tucker asking for LSATs of a white candidate,” Hannah-Jones tweeted. “Outside of the ridiculous argument that scores to get INTO law school are the measure of qualification, the presumption that Black pp are dumb is standard white supremacy.”

“Ketanji Brown Jackson has an extensive amount of experience,” Reid added, citing a tweet from Elliot Williams that outlines Jackson’s legal background and career.

“Imagine a supremely qualified SCOTUS nominee with two Harvard degrees with honors, a SCOTUS clerkship for the justice they’d replace, and two years as a federal judge,” Williams’ tweeted. “(That’s Chief Justice John Roberts.) Ketanji Brown Jackson has all of that, plus seven more years as a judge.

“In contrast, Amy Coney Barrett was the least qualified nominee in recent history,” Reid continued. “And did ‘Tuckums question her experience? He sure didn’t.”

Reid then went on to quote how Carlson praised Amy Coney Barrett as “a remarkable person” and “Maybe the most impressive person to receive a Supreme Court nomination in memory.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 2-France's Macron: Russia's Putin alone chose war in Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday denounced the "lies" spread by the Russian government to justify a war in Ukraine, but said he would remain in contact with President Vladimir Putin to try and obtain a ceasefire. Macron, who has led European efforts to avert war by visiting Putin in Moscow last month and mediating over the phone between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Russian leader, squarely put the blame of hostilities on the Kremlin. "It is alone, betraying his international commitments one by one, that President Putin chose war," Macron said in a nationwide address to the French people, hailing Zelenskiy as the face of "honour, freedom and courage".

  • Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky returns to his country to fight Russia

    Ukrainian tennis star Sergiy Stakhovsky is known for representing his nation on the court, but now he's preparing to do the same on the battlefield. "I just had this strong feeling that I have to do it," Stakhovsky said in an interview on ABC News Live on Thursday. Stakhovsky was vacationing with his family in Dubai when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • Ron DeSantis likens Putin to an 'authoritarian gas-station attendant' and says France would 'probably not' put up a fight if Russia invaded

    "A lot of other places around the world, they just fold the minute there's any type of adversity," DeSantis said.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.