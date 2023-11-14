Joy Reid Sinks Her Teeth Into Stephen Miller With Biting New Nickname

MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday took a bite out of ex-Trump White House policy adviser Stephen Miller as “one of the chief architects” of former President Donald Trump’s reported plans to curb immigration to America with mass deportations and holding camps if he returns to the White House.

“Much of what Donald Trump wants in a second term is no secret at all,” said Reid, noting how “the Project 2025 collection of policy proposals to give him all sorts of dictatorial powers has been in the works for years now, with the help of the Heritage Foundation.”

Miller is a key figure behind the project, Reid pointed out.

The anchor then described Miller as “the white nationalist Dracula” who was behind “draconian and cruel Trump immigration policies like the Muslim ban and separating immigrant children from their families and putting them in cages.”

“That Stephen Miller,” she added, “has even more disgusting, racist immigration plans for a second Trump term.”

Miller drew condemnation during the Trump presidency for his hardline anti-immigration stance. MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan ripped Miller as “probably the most repugnant individual to serve” in the Trump White House.

Watch Reid’s monologue here:

Related...