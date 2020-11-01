Joy Labinjo: 'When I’m painting I feel happy and alive'

“I like coming to the studio and it just being me,” British-Nigerian artist Joy Labinjo says when I ask whether she gets lonely. The 25-year-old’s career has risen rapidly since graduating from Newcastle University in 2017. That year she won the Woon art prize, then in 2019 had a solo exhibition at the Baltic; she now has works in the current Royal Academy Summer Exhibition and a forthcoming mural commission at Brixton station, south London. At Frieze London last autumn, three of her paintings sold within two hours of the fair’s opening. All of which means she is very busy. Of course she’s spending less time with her peers because of the pandemic, but she is fine with living up to the isolated artist trope. “It’s easier to focus with fewer social engagements,” she says.

My question is partly sisterly concern. I think back to private views, biennales and gallery weekends that I’ve attended without another black person in sight. This is familiar territory for Labinjo. Her work, mostly large-scale, colourful, striking portraits inspired by archival family photographs, initially stemmed from the absence of black people in her academic environment and the teaching material. “What I was being taught wasn’t broad enough,” she says. “I first started using family photographs when I was at Newcastle – it was the easiest way for me to access the black figure.”

She initially planned to write her dissertation on the Young British Artists but changed her mind after discovering artists such as Lubaina Himid, Keith Piper, Donald Rodney and Sonia Boyce, who were associated with the British black art movement of the 80s. “What interested me about them was their energy and perseverance,” she says. “How they teamed up, had so many knock-backs, had exhibitions in corridors! When I was writing my dissertation, Brexit was happening, the far right was gaining prominence in the UK, so it felt like the things these artists were making work about in the 1980s were happening again,” she says. “They were so bold. How Eddie Chambers ripped the flag up in Destruction of the National Front, I was like: ‘Yes!’ It was what I needed at the time.”

Labinjo was born and raised in Dagenham, east London, to Nigerian parents. Her paintings are rooted in her heritage, from vividly capturing traditional west African patterned attire to her depiction of culturally intimate scenes, but her work has recently taken a new direction. “After the Baltic exhibition, I knew I wanted to step back from family photos because I didn’t want that to be my whole practice,” she says. “I wanted to paint my friends. I wanted to paint people of all races.” One of the paintings at the RA is titled Breakfast With Violet and Adam and is thematically and stylistically different from her older works. “I pushed myself to paint things I wouldn’t normally. So the plates, the glass, the salt and pepper shaker. I painted her wispy hair, her freckles. It was a challenge for me, but I really enjoyed it.”

But then George Floyd was killed; and a video emerged of a white woman calling the police after a minor altercation with a black man in New York’s Central Park; in London a Metropolitan police officer was filmed apparently kneeling on a black suspect’s neck during an arrest, and the athlete Bianca Williams was stopped, searched and handcuffed. These incidents deeply affected Labinjo and caused a sudden change of heart. “In the grand scheme of things, I don’t know if that work is important,” she says, reflecting on the paintings featured in the Summer Exhibition. “It might have been more special to have had portraits of black people taking up space there. Portraits of white people exist in so many institutions.”

Labinjo channelled her anger and the energy from photographing scenes at Black Lives Matter protests in London into a new series of paintings, much darker in tone, featuring police officers, protesters and businessmen. “I still wanted to paint white people just to prove that I could, but this time they could be the butt of the joke. I’m using them as characters to talk about racism as a structure. So when white people appear in the paintings, they are quite humorous,” she says. “The other works speak to the effects of colonialism. In Britain, a lot of people honestly don’t know about the empire and how Britain’s wealth was accumulated. To an extent, it’s not their fault, because we were not taught about it in school. If, as a country, we understood the atrocities that have taken place, it would provide context.”

