Joy Haizelden: From Chinese orphanage to teenage Paralympian

Joy Haizelden did not always picture herself as a professional athlete. In fact, it is something that seemed completely out of reach for the child with spina bifida – a spine defect causing lower-limb paralysis – who was abandoned at an orphanage in China. “I wasn’t a sporty person when I was little because I didn’t think there was a sport out there for me,” she says.

A lot has changed since then. The 24-year-old has not only learnt to navigate life in a wheelchair – “It [spina bifida] affects my legs, so I can’t walk that much. A wheelchair gives me more freedom” – but has gone on to represent Great Britain in wheelchair basketball at the Paralympics and is preparing for next month’s World Championship in Dubai.

Before discussing her sporting trajectory, it makes sense to go back to the beginning. Haizelden’s adoptive parents met her when she was three while undertaking missionary work at the orphanage where she lived. It took three years for the adoption to go through the legal hoops.

She struggles to remember a lot from that time but says from talking to her adoptive parents that she knows it was an“emotional” experience. “I was incredibly emotional when my carers in China left me for the first time with my adoptive parents,” she says. “I couldn’t stop crying. My Chinese passport photo, which was taken a few days later after the carers dropped me off, was a photo of me having tears in my eyes, and I looked visibly upset. So, I guess it must’ve been an upsetting experience because everything in my life was changed.”

Haizelden recalls the challenges of leaving China and settling in Southampton, having to learn a new language and adjusting to British school, from her bedroom at the University of Alabama, where she has just finished her studies for a Master of Public Health in Health Education and Promotion.

'I wanted do well without the limits of my wheelchair.'

Unlike many athletes, PE lessons were not the first step on the ladder to success for Haizelden. In fact, they shone a brighter light on the differences from her peers. “I’d sit on the side and do admin work because it was football, netball, rugby, which you can’t do in a chair,” she says.

“I tried hockey once in a chair but I ran over people’s toes too much, so that was very challenging, and I just wanted to be part of a sport I can do and do well at without the limits of my wheelchair.”

It was Haizelden’s father who became a driving force in removing those barriers when he spoke to another parent whose daughter was involved in wheelchair basketball.

“He invited us to come along. That was when I was like, ‘Wow, I can do that’,” she says. From that day, her parents put everything into opening doors in basketball. “I think I trained three times a week, travelling an hour and a half away and I was only 13 at the time,” she says. “It was hectic, but worth it in the end. I got invited to more and I progressed quickly.”

That is something of an understatement. Aged 15, she was the youngest in the British team at the 2014 World Championship and she was still a teenager when competing for Paralympics GB in Rio in 2016. “It was pretty cool,” she says, “but I think it just shows that wheelchair basketball has a long way to go to create more competition at the grass-roots level, because I felt like it was quite easy for me to get into the GB team because I had some talent, and they didn’t have anyone else when people retired after London 2012.”

Despite her success as a professional athlete, Haizelden has felt that people ask why she is in a wheelchair before they ask about her as a person. “Before, I thought, ‘Why are they asking that question again?’ But my parents taught me to educate and said it’s my role and responsibility to educate people, which I see now. It’s who I am. It’s just sharing my life story, as with anyone.”

'I want to influence change'

Haizelden shares her hopes for the future of wheelchair basketball, namely that there will be greater disabled representation in women’s sport coverage. She says growing up without someone in the media she could relate to has meant she has had to set her own standard of what a successful female Asian wheelchair basketball player looks like.

“It’s crazy when kids come up to me, I think, ‘Wow, they know who I am’, because I think wheelchair basketball is such a small world. You don’t see what impact you have. You see sports like football and rugby and you see the impact, whereas our sport doesn’t get the attention. To see it in the media and think, ‘There’s someone like me, that’s pretty awesome, I want to be like them’ – that will flip the switch.”

Wishful thinking about the future of her sport does not cut it for Haizelden. As she prepares for her next tournament, she is focused on furthering the impact she can have. “I will be starting a PhD in Health, Education and Promotion at the end of August,” she says. “People with disabilities don’t get included in those as much, so I want to look into that and see why, and hopefully be able to influence change.”

She also hopes the school curriculum will change so that disabled children do not feel the way she did all those years ago. “I think wheelchair basketball is the most inclusive sport you can have, as able-bodied people can play in the national league as well,” she says. “If there was a wheelchair basketball session in the rota in the core curriculum, it would change people’s perceptions and they’d see that wheelchair basketball is so much fun.”

