Joy erupts in Fiji after historic Rugby World Cup win against Australia

Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/AAP

The streets of Fiji’s capital filled with the sound of fireworks, car horns and cheers on Monday after the nation’s rugby team delivered a historic win against Australia in the Rugby World Cup in France.

Rugby is the national sport of the Pacific nation and many sacrificed sleep for the love of the game, which aired at 3.45am local time.

“It was worth it,” said Joeli Bili, who watched the match in Suva with his family.

Related: Inept Australia outwitted, outfought and outclassed by fantastic Fiji | Daniel Gallan

Fijians across the country tuned in and collective gasps and cheers could be heard as the game unfolded. The win against the Australian team draws Fiji one step closer to a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.

“It was crazy, my cousins were beating tin drums and big pots to celebrate Fiji’s win, drivers were tooting their horns, and many didn’t go to school or work,” Nacanieli Tuilevuka, from the northern island of Vanua Levu, said.

On the main island of Viti Levu, in the rugby town of Sigatoka, Rose Nganoa and her family made sure they set their alarm clocks in time for the game.

“Everyone was just focused; all eyes were on the television, cheering for our country. We were all nervous as if we were the ones playing when Australia’s points were coming closer to Fiji,” Nganoa said.

In Suva, Bili said he and his family celebrated the win with kava.

“We were so happy at home. This time around, the [kava] tasted better,” he said.

Are you even Fijian if you’re not tackling people when Fiji wins a game??? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sIuarEKd7O — FM96fiji (@FM96fiji1) September 17, 2023

Tuilevuka said Vanua Levu had “unofficially declared the day a public holiday and many are thinking of giving a piece of land to Simione Kuruvoli.”

Kuruvoli, a young scrum-half who has emerged as a star of the tournament, kicked a conversion and several penalties for Fiji.

Story continues

Fiji supporters at the match against the Wallabies in France. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/AAP

In Suva, outsourcing company Packleader Pacific decorated its offices with the Rugby World Cup theme “to show our boys our love and support.”

Jovesa Naituku, the firm’s learning and culture coordinator, said the win was “a boost to the start of the week,”

“The workers came in today with a smile on their faces, a skip to their step, and really motivated,” Naituku said.