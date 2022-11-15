The joy of dressing up – by women who love to party

Tamara Abraham
·8 min read
If you do have the funds for something new, make it something that brings your existing wardrobe alive - Andrew Crowley
If you do have the funds for something new, make it something that brings your existing wardrobe alive - Andrew Crowley

You’ve been invited to a party. And another party. And a drinks thing, and cocktails with old friends … All of a sudden you’ve got a full diary of festive fun and only a few somewhat uninspiring party dresses that you haven’t worn since pre-lockdown. not a clue what to wear. ‘Tis the season for dressing up and that dusty, shapeless black dress you swore to yourself that you’d wear for every formal do until the end of time won’t cut it.

Britons spend around £2.4 billion on party outfits that they won’t re-wear, according to environmental charity Hubbub. Not ideal when the mere sight of a heating bill triggers an anxiety spiral.

One solution is rental. The offering is vast, from dresses by Princess of Wales-approved brands The Vampire’s Wife and Self-Portrait at My Wardrobe HQ and Hurr Collective (from around £10 per day), to an M&S sequin blazer and skirt (£19 for four days) at Hirestreet. From next week, you can borrow a tongue-in-cheek party bag from Anya Hindmarch (from £42 for four days), or try an LK Borrowed subscription, which allows you to borrow two LK Bennett pieces at a time, as frequently as you like, for £79 a month - perfect for raising your post-work party style game.

From left: Maria Kastani, Deborah Brett and Noella Coursaris Musunka - Andrew Crowley
From left: Maria Kastani, Deborah Brett and Noella Coursaris Musunka - Andrew Crowley

You could make use of your existing wardrobe too. A trouser suit you once wore for work could be teamed with a silky blouse in a similar hue to reflect a current trend known as colour drenching. An old LBD just needs a pair of black 20 denier polka dot tights to bring it into 2022 (I like M&S’s £8 pair), and the metallic pleated midi skirt you bought circa 2012 would look very chic with a tailored blazer and knee-high boots.

Nor do you need to spend much on jewellery to give your look a lift - but keep it proportional to the drama of the outfit: a bold dress with tiers and ruffles doesn’t need much in the way of accessories, but a pair of statement earrings could make a slinky shirt and wide-legged trousers look seriously glam with very little effort.

If you do have the funds for something new, make it something that brings your existing wardrobe alive. And remember that wardrobe classics don’t have to be black; cream, emerald, silver and gold are far more forgiving on fairer skin tones. Even red - Cefinn’s velvet party dresses come in a beautiful cerise. Sparkly party flats always add a bit of zhuzh. A lamé top is ideal for sit-down dinners, while an evening coat can be draped over the shoulders of anything (consider Zara’s embroidered Atelier coats, from £259).

A final note? The value of a well fitting bra under any party look cannot be overstated, and I’d wager that 50 per cent of the women at any cocktail do will be clad in body smoothing shapewear (Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims is my go-to).

Here, three women who attend more parties in a week than the rest of us do all year, share their essential - and economical - festive dressing tips.

‘The most important ingredient is to be comfortable’

Deborah Brett, ceramicist

Deborah wears: Recycled polyester blazer, £75 and trousers, £55, Nobody’s Child; Jacquard shirt, £79, Albaray; Glitter shoes, £195, Camilla Elphick; Sterling silver earrings, £165, Tada &amp; Toy - Andrew Crowley
Deborah wears: Recycled polyester blazer, £75 and trousers, £55, Nobody’s Child; Jacquard shirt, £79, Albaray; Glitter shoes, £195, Camilla Elphick; Sterling silver earrings, £165, Tada & Toy - Andrew Crowley

Deborah wears: Recycled polyester blazer, £75 and trousers, £55, Nobody’s Child; Jacquard shirt, £79, Albaray; Glitter shoes, £195, Camilla Elphick; Sterling silver earrings, £165, Tada & Toy

“I spend most of my days in overalls with my hands in clay, so it's great fun to dress up. I'm lucky that I've been collecting clothes for a long time, but there are still outfits that I fall in love with every season. I think ownership is key to success when wearing the same thing more than once. If you're self conscious, then that comes across as nervousness. If you love your outfit and you own it, then people will acknowledge it in a positive way.

“I like to change my look with makeup and accessories. Let's say I’m wearing a black velvet jumpsuit; I might do a lovely smoky eye the first time I wear it. The next time I might do a bright lip, or I might change my earrings, or I might change my clutch or I might wear flat shoes with a sparkle and then another evening wear it with silver boots.

Velvet blazer, £189 and trousers, £99.95, Massimo Dutti Glitter heels, £169, Kurt Geiger Cotton earrings, £75, Atelier VM - Andrew Crowley
Velvet blazer, £189 and trousers, £99.95, Massimo Dutti Glitter heels, £169, Kurt Geiger Cotton earrings, £75, Atelier VM - Andrew Crowley

Deborah wears: Velvet blazer, £189 and trousers, £99.95, Massimo Dutti; Tinsel knitted top, £49.50, Oliver Bonas; Glitter heels, £169, Kurt Geiger; Cotton earrings, £75, Atelier VM

“The most important ingredient in any party look is to be comfortable. If you're comfortable, then you're not pulling on your bra strap or trying to tug your dress down. And that moment when you look in the mirror, and just feel like, wow. It might be that you're wearing an amazing pair of shoes. Or maybe you bought a new lipstick, and it's making your eyes pop, or you've got a green cocktail ring on - something that really makes you sparkle. For me at the moment, it's definitely the statement earring.”

Top tip: Invest in a really great black tuxedo jacket - I have one which is from Isabel Marant for H&M which is 12 years old. It’s the thing that just goes with every dress or anything that is quite girly. It sort of pares that girliness down and makes it look a bit tougher.

Dbceramics.com

‘I love the nostalgia of rediscovering old clothes’

Maria Kastani, fashion consultant and brand ambassador

maria - Andrew Crowley
maria - Andrew Crowley

Maria wears: Twill dress, £123, Rotate Birger Christensen at The Outnet; Rhinestone earrings, £65, Essentiel Antwerp; Gem embellished pumps, £99, Charles & Keith; Tights, Maria’s own

“I love wearing colour. When you enter a room you already feel quite festive. Lately I’ve been wearing the same things quite a lot. I enjoy the nostalgia, and I like, rather than just bringing more things into my wardrobe, to recycle and reuse, and just style things differently. You rediscover your clothes, and somehow it feels completely wonderful and different all at the same time, like, ‘Why didn't I think about wearing it like this before?’

“There is a dress by Edit the Brand, it's four or five years old and has big puffy sleeves. And every time I wear it, I’m always asked where it is from. So I have been styling the dress differently - with big earrings, flat shoes, with a little scarf or a big chain. And the result, even though the dress looks the same-ish, is completely different.

maria - Andrew Crowley
maria - Andrew Crowley

Maria wears: Recycled polyester dress, £205, Crās at Feather & Stitch; Patent leather shoes, £179, Kurt Geiger; Tights and earrings, Maria’s own

“This goes back to our mothers and grandmothers - like my mum; I remember she used to have just two or three outfits. She would occasionally bring out a different piece of jewellery, or a different pair of heels. But it would be the same outfit.”

Top tip: “If you’re wearing something that’s a little more toned down, make sure you have fun accessories to lift the look. I play around quite a lot with socks. I wear socks with my high heels. That adds an element of va-va-voom and happiness. I have some great stripey ones from Cos but I also like the metallic ones.”

‘Dressing up helps me get into the party mood’

Noella Coursaris Musunka, model and founder of the Malaika Foundation

noella - Andrew Crowley
noella - Andrew Crowley

Noella wears: Metallic roll neck, £110, Wyse; Metallic skirt, £175, Essentiel Antwerp; Recycled polyester slingbacks, £69, Charles & Keith; Whistles earrings

“I don’t go to as many events as I did before Covid, so for special occasions I rent or borrow from designers like Roksanda. When I drop my kids at school, I’m always in jeans and sneakers or Uggs, so when I go out, the outfit helps me get in the mood.

“If I don’t know what to wear, I reach for a dress. You don’t have to think, you just put it on and you go. For a dinner, I might wear a smart sweater with a jacket. For me, it’s all about the accessories: the shoes, the bag, headbands, jewellery.

“My kids do have opinions about my outfits. I was wearing a stripy suit lately and my son said, ‘No Mummy, don’t wear black shoes with it.’

noella - Andrew Crowley
noella - Andrew Crowley

Noella wears: Wool cashmere and sequin jumper, £250, Wyse; Sequin skirt, £85, Hush; Leather boots, £220, Bobbies; Pearl and Swarovski crystal earrings, £35, Orelia

“I host a lot of donor events for Malaika [Noella’s educational nonprofit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo], and for them, I need to dress in a way that makes me feel quite confident; smart but not over the top because I want people to listen to me. Kind of low-key but with a statement. Recently I wore a lavender velvet suit by Lisou - when you wear a powerful look like that, you don’t need to worry too much about your hair and makeup - you keep the rest of it simple.”

Top tip: “I always have a pashmina somewhere, as it folds up so small and can fit in my evening bag.”

Malaika.org

Styling by Sophie Tobin

Hair & Make up: Amanda Clarke and Oonagh Connor

Latest Stories

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Russian skater Valieva could miss 2026 Olympics over doping

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Surging Vikings get yet another stellar show from Jefferson

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. Just

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr