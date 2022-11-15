The joy of dressing up – by women who love to party

If you do have the funds for something new, make it something that brings your existing wardrobe alive - Andrew Crowley

You’ve been invited to a party. And another party. And a drinks thing, and cocktails with old friends … All of a sudden you’ve got a full diary of festive fun and only a few somewhat uninspiring party dresses that you haven’t worn since pre-lockdown. not a clue what to wear. ‘Tis the season for dressing up and that dusty, shapeless black dress you swore to yourself that you’d wear for every formal do until the end of time won’t cut it.

Britons spend around £2.4 billion on party outfits that they won’t re-wear, according to environmental charity Hubbub. Not ideal when the mere sight of a heating bill triggers an anxiety spiral.

One solution is rental. The offering is vast, from dresses by Princess of Wales-approved brands The Vampire’s Wife and Self-Portrait at My Wardrobe HQ and Hurr Collective (from around £10 per day), to an M&S sequin blazer and skirt (£19 for four days) at Hirestreet. From next week, you can borrow a tongue-in-cheek party bag from Anya Hindmarch (from £42 for four days), or try an LK Borrowed subscription, which allows you to borrow two LK Bennett pieces at a time, as frequently as you like, for £79 a month - perfect for raising your post-work party style game.

From left: Maria Kastani, Deborah Brett and Noella Coursaris Musunka - Andrew Crowley

You could make use of your existing wardrobe too. A trouser suit you once wore for work could be teamed with a silky blouse in a similar hue to reflect a current trend known as colour drenching. An old LBD just needs a pair of black 20 denier polka dot tights to bring it into 2022 (I like M&S’s £8 pair), and the metallic pleated midi skirt you bought circa 2012 would look very chic with a tailored blazer and knee-high boots.

Nor do you need to spend much on jewellery to give your look a lift - but keep it proportional to the drama of the outfit: a bold dress with tiers and ruffles doesn’t need much in the way of accessories, but a pair of statement earrings could make a slinky shirt and wide-legged trousers look seriously glam with very little effort.

Story continues

If you do have the funds for something new, make it something that brings your existing wardrobe alive. And remember that wardrobe classics don’t have to be black; cream, emerald, silver and gold are far more forgiving on fairer skin tones. Even red - Cefinn’s velvet party dresses come in a beautiful cerise. Sparkly party flats always add a bit of zhuzh. A lamé top is ideal for sit-down dinners, while an evening coat can be draped over the shoulders of anything (consider Zara’s embroidered Atelier coats, from £259).

A final note? The value of a well fitting bra under any party look cannot be overstated, and I’d wager that 50 per cent of the women at any cocktail do will be clad in body smoothing shapewear (Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims is my go-to).

Here, three women who attend more parties in a week than the rest of us do all year, share their essential - and economical - festive dressing tips.

‘The most important ingredient is to be comfortable’

Deborah Brett, ceramicist

Deborah wears: Recycled polyester blazer, £75 and trousers, £55, Nobody’s Child; Jacquard shirt, £79, Albaray; Glitter shoes, £195, Camilla Elphick; Sterling silver earrings, £165, Tada & Toy - Andrew Crowley

Deborah wears: Recycled polyester blazer, £75 and trousers, £55, Nobody’s Child; Jacquard shirt, £79, Albaray; Glitter shoes, £195, Camilla Elphick; Sterling silver earrings, £165, Tada & Toy

“I spend most of my days in overalls with my hands in clay, so it's great fun to dress up. I'm lucky that I've been collecting clothes for a long time, but there are still outfits that I fall in love with every season. I think ownership is key to success when wearing the same thing more than once. If you're self conscious, then that comes across as nervousness. If you love your outfit and you own it, then people will acknowledge it in a positive way.

“I like to change my look with makeup and accessories. Let's say I’m wearing a black velvet jumpsuit; I might do a lovely smoky eye the first time I wear it. The next time I might do a bright lip, or I might change my earrings, or I might change my clutch or I might wear flat shoes with a sparkle and then another evening wear it with silver boots.

Velvet blazer, £189 and trousers, £99.95, Massimo Dutti Glitter heels, £169, Kurt Geiger Cotton earrings, £75, Atelier VM - Andrew Crowley

Deborah wears: Velvet blazer, £189 and trousers, £99.95, Massimo Dutti; Tinsel knitted top, £49.50, Oliver Bonas; Glitter heels, £169, Kurt Geiger; Cotton earrings, £75, Atelier VM

“The most important ingredient in any party look is to be comfortable. If you're comfortable, then you're not pulling on your bra strap or trying to tug your dress down. And that moment when you look in the mirror, and just feel like, wow. It might be that you're wearing an amazing pair of shoes. Or maybe you bought a new lipstick, and it's making your eyes pop, or you've got a green cocktail ring on - something that really makes you sparkle. For me at the moment, it's definitely the statement earring.”

Top tip: Invest in a really great black tuxedo jacket - I have one which is from Isabel Marant for H&M which is 12 years old. It’s the thing that just goes with every dress or anything that is quite girly. It sort of pares that girliness down and makes it look a bit tougher.

Dbceramics.com

‘I love the nostalgia of rediscovering old clothes’

Maria Kastani, fashion consultant and brand ambassador

maria - Andrew Crowley

Maria wears: Twill dress, £123, Rotate Birger Christensen at The Outnet; Rhinestone earrings, £65, Essentiel Antwerp; Gem embellished pumps, £99, Charles & Keith; Tights, Maria’s own

“I love wearing colour. When you enter a room you already feel quite festive. Lately I’ve been wearing the same things quite a lot. I enjoy the nostalgia, and I like, rather than just bringing more things into my wardrobe, to recycle and reuse, and just style things differently. You rediscover your clothes, and somehow it feels completely wonderful and different all at the same time, like, ‘Why didn't I think about wearing it like this before?’

“There is a dress by Edit the Brand, it's four or five years old and has big puffy sleeves. And every time I wear it, I’m always asked where it is from. So I have been styling the dress differently - with big earrings, flat shoes, with a little scarf or a big chain. And the result, even though the dress looks the same-ish, is completely different.

maria - Andrew Crowley

Maria wears: Recycled polyester dress, £205, Crās at Feather & Stitch; Patent leather shoes, £179, Kurt Geiger; Tights and earrings, Maria’s own

“This goes back to our mothers and grandmothers - like my mum; I remember she used to have just two or three outfits. She would occasionally bring out a different piece of jewellery, or a different pair of heels. But it would be the same outfit.”

Top tip: “If you’re wearing something that’s a little more toned down, make sure you have fun accessories to lift the look. I play around quite a lot with socks. I wear socks with my high heels. That adds an element of va-va-voom and happiness. I have some great stripey ones from Cos but I also like the metallic ones.”

‘Dressing up helps me get into the party mood’

Noella Coursaris Musunka, model and founder of the Malaika Foundation

noella - Andrew Crowley

Noella wears: Metallic roll neck, £110, Wyse; Metallic skirt, £175, Essentiel Antwerp; Recycled polyester slingbacks, £69, Charles & Keith; Whistles earrings

“I don’t go to as many events as I did before Covid, so for special occasions I rent or borrow from designers like Roksanda. When I drop my kids at school, I’m always in jeans and sneakers or Uggs, so when I go out, the outfit helps me get in the mood.

“If I don’t know what to wear, I reach for a dress. You don’t have to think, you just put it on and you go. For a dinner, I might wear a smart sweater with a jacket. For me, it’s all about the accessories: the shoes, the bag, headbands, jewellery.

“My kids do have opinions about my outfits. I was wearing a stripy suit lately and my son said, ‘No Mummy, don’t wear black shoes with it.’

noella - Andrew Crowley

Noella wears: Wool cashmere and sequin jumper, £250, Wyse; Sequin skirt, £85, Hush; Leather boots, £220, Bobbies; Pearl and Swarovski crystal earrings, £35, Orelia

“I host a lot of donor events for Malaika [Noella’s educational nonprofit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo], and for them, I need to dress in a way that makes me feel quite confident; smart but not over the top because I want people to listen to me. Kind of low-key but with a statement. Recently I wore a lavender velvet suit by Lisou - when you wear a powerful look like that, you don’t need to worry too much about your hair and makeup - you keep the rest of it simple.”

Top tip: “I always have a pashmina somewhere, as it folds up so small and can fit in my evening bag.”

Malaika.org

Styling by Sophie Tobin

Hair & Make up: Amanda Clarke and Oonagh Connor