Joy Behar’s View Co-Hosts Mock Her Blazer: ‘Didn’t You Sell Me Some Sneakers at Foot Locker?’

Brenton Blanchet
·2 min read
The View/Twitter

Joy Behar faced a tough crowd on The View Thursday morning — but it wasn't the audience!

The television personality, 80, was roasted by her co-hosts after wearing a black and white striped blazer on set — prompting comparisons to Beetlejuice, Disney characters and an employee at a certain shoe store.

The conversation started right at the beginning of the show, when Sara Haines repeated the words "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," before Sunny Hostin said Joy was "accentuating her waist."

beetlejuice.jpg
beetlejuice.jpg

Geffen/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

"Didn't you try to sell me some sneakers at Foot Locker," Whoopi Goldberg added before the show's Hot Topics segments, proving that the hottest topic of the day may have been their co-worker's new look.

"Yes I did," Behar joked back. "Look, watch out football players, I got the shoulders!"

But the back-and-forth didn't stop there, as Haines then quipped "Don't pretend anyone can see your shoulders through those stripes, OK?"

It eventually took a more positive turn when Goldberg called the look "amazing" and Alyssa Farah Griffin called Behar "a sexy Cruella Deville."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

This wasn't Behar's only big fashion moment on the show in recent months either! Back in November, the comedian rocked the same chocolate brown suit she first wore on the show 18 years before.

side-by-side photo shared to the series' Instagram shows the comedian wearing the suit — which she said still "sparks joy" for her — in both 2004 and in 2022.

Joy Behar on The View
Joy Behar on The View

The View/Instagram

"I'm a little grouchier. Noises annoy me more," she said at the time, adding that she still feels "younger" in the look. "I've always been a little grouchy, it's my personality. I believe that negativity is funny, frankly. Positivity is not funny."

For her 80th birthday on The View just a month before, Behar was presented with shoutouts from some of her celebrity pals, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill BidenJimmy KimmelLarry David and Sarah Silverman.

And just as her chocolate brown suit has yet to be retired, Behar revealed to PEOPLE last year that she doesn't plan to slow down anytime soon. "I just signed a contract so I'll be here for a while," she said. "I have no plans to retire."

