Joy Behar Out Of ‘The View’ All Week Due To Covid

Joy Behar will be out of The View for the remainder of the week as she has been diagnosed with Covid.

Whoopi Goldberg announced that Behar would not be appearing at the “Hot Topics” table at the top of the show’s broadcast.

“Joy is out this week,” Goldberg said before turning to the audience and asking, “You know why?”

“She finally got Covid,” the show’s moderator said. “Three years… four years in… it finally got her.”

Sara Haines chimed in jokingly saying, “She can stop bragging now.”

“About her special blood type and all of that,” Sunny Hostin added about the reasons Behar said why she had never caught the virus.

In Behar’s absence, Community alum Yvette Nicole Brown took her place on the show. Brown has been a frequent guest co-host on the ABC daytime talk show over the years.

Goldberg herself has battled Covid several times with her last bout earlier this year that prevented her from appearing on The View’s Season 27 premiere episode. The Sister Act alum had previously tested positive for the virus in November 2022 and during the 2021 holiday break which led her to miss the show’s return in January 2022.

The rest of the co-hosts have missed the show due to the coronavirus. But back in 2021, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro falsely tested positive for the virus and were booted from the show during a live broadcast. VP Kamala Harris was scheduled to make an in-person appearance on the show but was interviewed remotely due to Hostin and Navarro’s positive test results. The co-hosts would later explain that it was a false alarm but as precaution and safety for the VP, producers had taken those drastic measures.

