Joy Behar suggests political conspiracy over expected Rust charges: 'Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans'

Joey Nolfi
·4 min read
Joy Behar suggests political conspiracy over expected Rust charges: 'Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans'

The View cohost Joy Behar has suggested she believes there could be a political conspiracy tied to forthcoming involuntary manslaughter charges brought against Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, after the liberal actor and the crew member were involved in the October 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust.

The talk show's panel got into a heated discussion on the topic at the top of Friday's episode, which Behar — filling in as moderator in Whoopi Goldberg's absence — kicked off by inquiring about shared responsibility on the production, which saw a firearm discharge on the set of the Western film, injuring director Joel Souza and fatally wounding Hutchins. Behar later introduced political stances as a potential factor in the case.

"Also, you know, the DA who is indicting him, or whatever the legal term is right now, she's a big Republican. I'm only saying this because Alec Baldwin is a target for Republicans. They can't stand him. I'm not saying anything more than that," Behar said. When the show returned from a commercial break, she corrected herself. "Clarification [on] something I said last segment. It's the special prosecutor [Andrea Reeb] who's now the Republican politician in New Mexico, and not the current DA. I get them mixed up sometimes. So, sue me," she joked.

EW has reached out to Reeb for comment.

The View, Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
The View, Alec Baldwin speaks onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.

ABC; Mike Coppola/Getty Images Joy Behar suggests political conspiracy after Alec Baldwin 'Rust' charges.

The 80-year-old's quotes came after the ladies engaged in a lengthy back-and-forth on the topic, also referencing Baldwin's assertion that he did not pull the trigger that fired the weapon that killed Hutchins.

"There were four other producers on the show who have not been charged on the movie. Why? That's one question I have. He was a producer of story credit, so he had creative involvement, not exactly the job of somebody who would have to check the gun. That's the job of other people," Behar said at the start of the conversation. "As a person who's been in a couple of movies, all you're thinking of is your part when you're an actor. I wasn't worried that my brazier is going to fall off me or whatever, somebody else has to worry about that. You're interested in your lines and your character and where am I now and where was I two minutes ago. That's it, so, I don't really understand what this is about."

Conservative cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin pointed out that the key factor in the expected charges is the implication of "a bunch of steps of negligence" on the movie, and that she feels Baldwin holds some responsibility "as the actor who pulled the trigger."

Panelist Sara Haines added that, while Hutchins' life was "lost way too soon" in the tragedy, her "heart does go out to Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, because they have eight kids right now at home," and feels for them having to "live with this every day."

"The part that frustrates me as a viewer watching this all play out is the armorist [whom Baldwin eventually sued], because this was someone, when you read up on the story, she was young, maybe a little under-qualified," Haines said. "To be in charge of lethal weapons on a set is a big responsibility, and to know first and foremost regardless of who thought it was cold gun — the actor, the director, the producers on the show — it's literally your job's definition to be responsible for these lethal weapons."

Behar then interrupted Haines: "But it is not the actor's job. Why is it the actor? Wait a minute, so someone hands you, the actor, someone says, 'Here's a cold gun, I'm the armorer,' whatever they do, and you're supposed to know to check it again? How? What are you supposed to do?"

Ana Navarro stressed that, throughout the investigation, other actors had been interviewed about gun safety on set, and "most do" check their weapons for ammunition again.

Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust; Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah.
Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust; Halyna Hutchins attends the SAGindie Sundance Filmmakers Reception at Cafe Terigo on January 28, 2019 in Park City, Utah.

Courtesy of Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office; Fred Hayes/Getty Images The Santa Fe District Attorney has announced a decision in the 'Rust' investigation.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, said in a statement provided to EW on Thursday. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win."

Jason Bowles, Gutierrez-Reed's legal representative, also released a statement.

"Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter," Bowles said. "These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

    Nathan Rourke is now a Jacksonville Jaguar. The 24-year-old Victoria native signed a deal Sunday with Jacksonville, which was one of 12 teams the quarterback worked out for after finishing the 2022 CFL season with the B.C. Lions. The others included: Cleveland, the New York Giants, Kansas City, Cincinnati, L.A. Chargers, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Denver, Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Arizona. "I want to apologize for keeping many of you in suspense but my corner and I wanted to make sure we did our du

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Binnington makes 31 saves, Blues hold off Senators 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari scored first-period goals and Jordan Binnington made 31 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Monday night. St. Louis broke a two-game skid and beat the Senators for the seventh time in nine meetings. Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Acciari pounced on a miscue by Senators goalie Cam Talbot to make it 2-0. Talbot partially fanned on a clearing attempt, giving Acciari an open net. Neighbours s

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canucks' Jim Rutherford talks Boudreau, Horvat and 'retooling' in strange presser

    Rutherford was mum on Bruce Boudreau's future and remained non-committal to a Canucks rebuild while pointing the finger at himself for the team's failures.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin