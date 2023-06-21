Joy Behar rebukes barrage of legal notes interrupting The View debate: 'Every time we open our mouths!'

From her apartment building's demonic elevator to that maniacal swivel chair to the siren song of her iPhone's sonic terrorism, the iconic Joy Behar hasn't known peace in months. It's a battle that continued on Wednesday's episode of The View thanks to a barrage of pesky legal notes.

The first of the Three Legal Notes of the Apocalypse came during a Hot Topics discussion about the missing Titanic submersible, after cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin advocated for a "massive lawsuit" over the ongoing saga of the missing passengers suspected to be stranded at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

After legal expert Sunny Hostin read a response from submersible organization OceanGate, Inc., the show went to commercial. Upon its return, the panel chatted about Republican reaction to news of Hunter Biden's plea deal. After a lengthy back-and-forth, Griffin and Behar began to debate another facet of the issue, before moderator Whoopi Goldberg cut them off.

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on 'The View'

ABC (2) Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on 'The View'

"Wait, wait, wait, you see Brian over there, you see Paul behind you, you know what this means," she said, referencing the show's off-camera crew. "Read this thing, please!"

Behar complained about the note, asking, "Another one? God, every time we open our mouths!" to which Goldberg replied, "What do you want me to do?" while Hostin read the note.

Finally, Wednesday's trident of legal defense came to a close when the table criticized influencer Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania on charges of rape and human trafficking.

"Another legal note? Yikes!" Behar quipped before Hostin again read a prepared statement about Tate denying all allegations. Goldberg threw to break as she ripped up her cue cards and championed the importance of understanding "that's why there are court systems" in a fitting end to The View's day of legal addresses.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

