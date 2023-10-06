Joy Behar playfully shades past “View” cohosts: 'Who knows what they're doing'

If you ever find yourself seated on The View panel, you might get accused of faking orgasms, and even if you're not seated directly next to her, you still might find yourself in Joy Behar's crosshairs.

The comedian and longtime talk show cohost rang in her 81st birthday during Friday's show with a bit of playful shade to several of her former View cohosts, as she auctioned off a Disney artist's caricature rendering of herself and current moderator Whoopi Goldberg, along with ex-panelists Candace Cameron Bure, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris, and Raven-Symoné.

"In 2015, we had some cast members from Disney's animated classic Aladdin on the show, and during the segment, composer Alan Menken presented us with caricatures of the cohosts drawn by the Genie animator himself, Eric Goldberg," Behar said during her revived Joy's Tag Sale segment, while holding up the picture that showed exaggerated renditions of herself and her former colleagues. "Now, I've signed it, and it's up for grabs. I'm still on the show, and so is Whoopi. The rest? Who knows what they're doing."

The audience — and Behar's current cohosts — all laughed at the joke, before she moved on to the next item on the docket.

Since departing The View, Symoné has maintained a good relationship with Goldberg, with the Oscar-winning Ghost actress appearing on the That's So Raven star's Best Podcast Ever in August.

"Honestly when I was around you, I loved you so much, like I just wanted to be up underneath the t--ty the whole time," Symoné, who left The View in 2016 and eventually went on to star in Disney's Raven's Home sitcom series, told Goldberg on the episode. "But that's also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!"

Goldberg played along, responding: "Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian. But I know lots of them, and I've played them on television."

After The View, Collins launched her Midnight Snack podcast, Faris cohosted her own Journeys of Faith podcast, while Bure continued starring on Fuller House, entered feuds with JoJo Siwa and Miss Benny, and initiated a media firestorm after moving from Hallmark TV movies to the Great American Family network where she voiced support for focusing on "traditional marriage" over LGBTQIA+ stories.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

