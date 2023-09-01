‘A joy to be around’: Loved ones mourn TCU student killed in West 7th district shooting

TCU student Wes Smith, who was shot and killed Friday, is being remembered as an outgoing young man who was a joy to be around.

“He loved his family, loved his friends,” said Jason Murphy, the lead pastor at Grace Chapel in Collierville, Tennessee, where members of Smith’s family attend church. “He just loved.”

Smith, 21, was fatally shot early Friday morning while standing on Bledsoe Street in the West 7th District, a popular entertainment destination in Fort Worth known for its bars, restaurants, shopping and apartment complexes.

Officers who were patrolling the area heard several gunshots and responded to the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, Fort Worth police said in a news release. They found Smith lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body.

Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to police. Officers apprehended a suspect, 21-year-old Matthew Purdy, near the shooting scene. Purdy faces a charge of murder.

Murphy said Smith came from a good family and described him as polite and “super” respectful of people. The pastor said that anyone who knew Smith would say the same thing.

He was so loved by so many, and always will be. We love you Wes and we'll miss you. pic.twitter.com/ki2G1XH9o8 — Kyle Slatery (@KyleSlatery18) September 1, 2023

A message to students and staff from the university’s vice chancellor for student affairs said that Smith was a junior finance major and Kappa Sigma fraternity member.

He was also a walk-on member of the TCU Horned Frogs football team as a freshman in 2021-22, according to his LinkedIn page and other online records. For high school, he attended St. George’s Independent School in Memphis, where he was student body president and captain of the football and basketball teams, his LinkedIn profile says. He was named the Tennessee DII-AA West Defensive Player of the year for football. He also played lacrosse in high school.

“Wes was the definition of a true competitor and a fantastic leader. Such a senseless tragedy,” Andrew Atkins, head football coach at St. George’s, wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

TCU Junior Wes Smith, seen here with his parents, was shot dead overnight in Fort Worth’s 7th St Party District. Police arrested one person. Smith’s fraternity brothers from Kappa Sigma are among those grieving his death. @TCU @KappaSigmaHQ @wfaa @fortworthpd @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/ffVdtItWkt — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) September 1, 2023

Smith had plans to work as an analyst for Houlihan Lokey, a an investment bank and financial services company in Dallas, as part of a summer 2024 internship, according to his LinkedIn.

He served as philanthropy chairman for his fraternity, for which he also led a Bible study group.

He was a TCU Neeley Scholar and was awarded a Founders Scholarship.

We are so proud of alum Wes Smith!! He has gotten the chance to take advantage of this opportunity at TCU!! @Wes_Smith13 pic.twitter.com/6hveNc93um — St. George's Gryphons Football (@SGGryphFootball) September 17, 2021

In a statement to the Star-Telegram, a TCU spokesperson said, “We are devastated by the tragic death of one of our students, junior Wes Smith from Germantown, Tennessee. He was a beloved member of our community, and we grieve with his family and friends.”

Police have yet to describe a motive for the shooting and homicide detectives are investigating.

In a message to students and staff Friday, TCU Vice Chancellor Kathy Cavins-Tull wrote, “The grief in our community is great today. There are resources available today for immediate mental health and spiritual counseling and I urge you to use them.”

TCU junior Wes Smith was killed in a shooting in the West 7th entertainment district in Fort Worth on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

“We are working directly with Wes’ closest friends and classmates,” Cavins-Tull wrote. “As soon as we have more information, I will send a more formal announcement with ways to gather in support of each other and in honor of Wes.”

