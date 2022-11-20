Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 with Husband Austin Forsyth: 'I Am Completely Shocked'

Joy-Anna Duggar got a big surprise over the sex of her upcoming third baby.

The Counting On alum, 25, and her husband Austin Forsyth, 28, opted to reveal the news to their 168,000 YouTube subscribers by playing a fun game. The couple and their kids took turns throwing darts at balloons that would pop with either the color pink or blue.

"Whatever color at the end has the most tallies, that's the gender," Joy-Anna announced to family and friends in the video.

After popping about 45 balloons, the couple finally had their answer.

"Oh my goodness, It's a…" Joy-Anna excitedly exclaimed, jumping up and down. "Pop it, Pop it."

FollowtheForsyths/Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_CKyOJow4I&t=426s. "Counting On" alum Ann-Joy Duggar revealing the gender of her 3rd baby in a YouTube video.

Family and friends then released poppers of blue confetti around the couple, signifying a boy, as they hugged each other and their two older children, Gideon Martyn, 4½, and 2-year-old Evelyn Mae.

"I am completely shocked," the reality star admitted after the reveal. "I 100 percent thought that it was a girl, convinced myself it was a girl… and I was waiting for two of those balloons to be pink and they weren't. That's crazy!"

"I'm so, so grateful," Austin added. "I mean if it was a girl, I'd be just as happy, but I'm really glad Gideon's gonna have a little brother."

Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Announce Pregnancy with Third Child

The couple announced last month that they're expecting their third baby with a picture showing themselves holding ultrasound photos. They also released a YouTube video showing how they discovered she was pregnant.

"We're at a really good spot now," Joy-Anna said. "We love our family, and we're ready to expand, so we're really, really hoping that we get pregnant. It'd be crazy if it was twins. It would be fun."

Their third baby is expected sometime around May 2023.

Joy-Anna isn't the only Duggar expanding her family. Her sister Jill Duggar welcomed her third son, Frederick Michael, with husband Derick Dillard in July, and her brother Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar also welcomed his first child with his wife, Katey (Nakatsu) Duggar in May.