Journo’s Hathras Call ‘Leaked’: Is Phone-Tapping Legal?

On the evening of Friday, 2 October, a phone conversation between India Today journalist Tanushree Pandey and a relative of the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Hathras, was leaked on social media.

Following a report on right-wing digital portal OpIndia, Times Now ran a show on a number of ‘leaked’ phone calls involving people in the village, including the victim’s family.

At this time, it is unclear how exactly the conversations in question were recorded, and how they reached social media and certain sections of the media. The conversations could have been recorded by either of the parties on their phones, and then eventually found their way into the public domain.

However, given the family’s claims that they are under surveillance and their phones had even been taken away by the police at one point, there are credible concerns that there may be a different explanation: phone-tapping.

In fact, when asked about this on an India Today show, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya did not deny the allegation, saying there are processes in place for tapping phones.

India Today has argued that the phone of either their journalist or the victim’s family was tapped, and that the telephone call has been “illegally released in public” with “malafide intentions” As a result, they have asked why either of the two phones was being tapped – and then how the recording was then leaked by officials who had access to them.

So when can someone’s phone be tapped according to the law? Would it be illegal for Tanushree Pandey or the victim’s family’s phones to be surveilled? What process would have been required to be followed for this to comply with the law?

1997 PUCL Case: Supreme Court Holds Phone-Tapping is Legal...

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties filed a PIL in the Supreme Court in the 1990s following reports of increased phone-tapping by investigative agencies, including a report in the journal ‘Mainstream’ dated from 1991 on how the CBI was tapping politicians’ phones.

That report found that phones were being tapped without any authorisation, “in good faith on oral requests” by the authorities, for periods longer than six months, and without the maintenance of proper records.

The power to tap phones comes from Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, which allows for the blocking and interception of transmissions between persons, on the occurrence of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, subject to certain other requirements being met.

The central government has the power to make specific rules relating to interception or blocking, such as the ones used to suspend the internet on a more regular basis than any other country in the world. However, there have never been any rules framed for phone-tapping by the government.

During the arguments in court, the petitioner argued that the right to privacy was a fundamental right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution. They argued that phone-tapping was an obvious invasion of this right to privacy, and so Section 5(2) of the Telegraph Act would be unconstitutional – unless it was read down to require prior judicial sanction.

Basically, they said that unless a court was asked for permission to tap someone’s phone (ex parte, of course), no authority should have the power to do so. This would eliminate any element of arbitrariness or unreasonableness.

The court heard from senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Rajeev Dhavan in their capacity as responsible members of the Bar, who argued that a system of procedural safeguards could be set in place without requiring prior sanction of the courts. Making prior sanction of the courts a requirement, Sibal argued, would not be possible under the current framing of the Telegraph Act, and would require an amendment to it.

The Supreme Court eventually found that tapping of phones is a “serious invasion of privacy.” Even though this was 20 years before the Right to Privacy case, it also said that it had no hesitation in holding that the Right to Privacy was part of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty in Article 21 (following a long line of cases on that point from well before the landmark 2017 judgment).

