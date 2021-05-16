Journo, Activist Arrested for Facebook Posts on BJP Leader’s Death

Journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem and political activist Erendro Leichombam were arrested in Manipur for their posts on Facebook on the death of a BJP leader.

They had posted comments over the death of Prof Saikhom Tikendra Singh who was the state BJP president who succumbed to COVID at the Shija hospital in Imphal after a short battle. Both were picked from their homes on Thursday, 13 May night after a complaint was filed by state BJP vice president Usham Deban and general secretary P Premananda Meetei.

“An FIR was lodged against them under section 153-A (promoting enmity between groups)/505(b)(2) (making statement with an intent to incite and cause mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the duo will remain in police custody till May 17,” sources told online news portal, East Mojo.

In his Facebook post, Wangkhem wrote: “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng nga chaani.” (Rough translation: Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish.)

He has been in and out of jail on charges of sedition under the NSA for ‘promoting enmity between groups through social media’.

Meanwhile, activist Erendro wrote, “The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & commons sense. Professor ji RIP. (sic)”

Erendro has been arrested for sedition earlier. In 2018, he was also arrested following his criticism of the BJP-led government in the state.

