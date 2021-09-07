"Journey to Zero" Approach to Enterprise IT is Key to Accelerating Digital Transformation

Tech Talks virtual event to address how companies can achieve innovation in Workplace IT infrastructure to improve the user experience and reduce costs

HEBRON, Ky., Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Pomeroy announced today its latest Tech Talks virtual event, "The Journey to Zero – Accelerating Digital Transformation" will focus on how organizations can leverage innovation to eliminate costly user-generated technical issues while at the same time significantly improving the user experience in the workplace.

The key to enterprise digital transformation is a practical roadmap to guide innovation and drive measurable results.

Organizations often struggle to measurably advance digital transformation to improve business results and deliver a more seamless user experience. This most often occurs because digital transformation is not well understood as an IT journey over time and it lacks a practical roadmap to guide innovation.

Pomeroy will host a 30-minute virtual event on September 29 at 1-1:30 pm ET (10-10:30 am PT) focused on how organizations can accelerate the digital transformation journey and present real world results achieved as part of an internal test case--50% reduction in user-generated tickets, 100% increase in proactive resolved tickets, and 25% improvement in security posture. Of course, it is to be expected other organizations would likely experience different results given the unique nature of their respective environments.

"We are excited to share with clients and other organizations the results we have experienced first-hand using ourselves as a test case to demonstrate what is achievable in terms of digital improvement," said Holly Clark, Pomeroy Vice President, Technology, and event co-host. "Having implemented the process ourselves we can show others how to follow a roadmap that guides their operational improvement journey and delivers measurable business value."

About Pomeroy

Pomeroy partners with clients to deliver integrated solutions that enable the digital workplace. We understand the interdependence between today's end users, the networks they rely on to stay connected and productive, and the critical data they need to drive positive business outcomes. Our holistic solutions create a digital workplace that is intelligent, highly available, fully enabled, and fully connected through a comprehensive portfolio of managed services that includes Workplace, Network, Hybrid IT, Technical Staffing and a full range of procurement & logistics services. Learn more at https://pomeroy.com/.

