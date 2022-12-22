Journey star tells his bandmate to stop performing for Donald Trump

Journey's Neal Schon (left) and Jonathan Cain, pictured in 2006, are due to go back on tour in January

A member of the band Journey has served a bandmate with a cease and desist order after he performed their hit Don't Stop Believin' for Donald Trump.

Guitarist Neal Schon said keyboardist Jonathan Cain "has no right to use Journey for politics".

Cain, whose wife Paula White is an advisor to the former president, played the group's anthem at an event at Mr Trump's estate in Florida last month.

The pair are already in a legal battle over spending on the band credit card.

They are the only two founding members left in Journey, and the current acrimony may make for frosty relations when they go back on tour in January.

Don't Stop Believin' was first released in 1981 but enjoyed a resurgence after being used in TV shows The Sopranos and Glee.

It was written by Cain and Schon in collaboration with singer Steve Perry, who left the band in 1998.

Last month, it was revealed to be the most-streamed song from 1981 in the UK.

In his letter, reported by Variety, Schon said his bandmate's performance at the America First Policy Institute's Experience and Gala at Mar-A-Lago was a "harmful use of the brand".

Schon (right) said the group "will lose fans" if they become political

The America First Policy Institute is run by former senior Trump White House officials and has been described as an "administration in waiting" should he be re-elected. Paula White-Cain was Mr Trump's spiritual advisor during his presidency and chairs the AFPI's Center for American Values.

Schon's letter said: "Although Mr Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political."

The letter continued: "His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band."

Story continues

Schon later tweeted about the matter, saying: "You just don't go there as you will lose fans."

In a statement, Cain's spokesman told Variety: "Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies."

On Twitter, Schon described that as "lies after lies", adding: "I've won one case in court with Cain and the residing one has not been heard yet."

In November, it was reported that Schon claimed he had been denied access to the group's American Express card and its records, while Cain accused his bandmate of putting more than $1m (£827,000) in "improper personal expenses" on the card.

The pair are due to kick off their tour on 27 January with singer Arnel Pineda, who joined the group in 2007.