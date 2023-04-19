Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x Journey Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:DERM) is definitely a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Pharmaceuticals companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.2x and even P/S above 18x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Journey Medical Has Been Performing

Journey Medical could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this lacklustre revenue performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Journey Medical's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 17%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 111% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 19% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 31% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Journey Medical is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Journey Medical's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Journey Medical maintains its low P/S on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider industry, as expected. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Journey Medical that you need to take into consideration.

