‘This was a journey’: Beaufort boys soccer reflective after championship loss

Beaufort boys soccer coach Terry Rawlins got a little emotional when reflecting on the team’s journey this season.

That journey resulted in the Eagles’ first state championship appearance. But Daniel High used a strong first half to defeat Beaufort 3-0 in the Class 3A championship match on Saturday at Irmo High School.

“I had some dedicated seniors and right now they are feeling the emotions that this is the last time they are going to pick up a soccer ball,” Rawlins said. “And right now, I’m looking at their faces now and trying to hold it in myself. I have been with these guys since some of them were in the eighth grade. That is the emotion right now for everybody. They realize the season is over.”

It’s going to be a season the school and program won’t forget. The Eagles, who featured a roster of 12 seniors and 11 juniors, won 15 matches, the most for the program since 2015.

Beaufort had a 12-match winning streak coming into the championship and were coming off a thrilling win over Waccamaw in penalty kicks on Tuesday in the Lower State championship.

“This was a journey,” Rawlins said. “We had to get the guys believing that we could get the guys playing a certain way. Once they started buying into that, the journey began and this is where we are tonight.

“We came up a little bit short, but we were still here.”

The Eagles got behind early and then couldn’t capitalize on some good chances in the second half.

Luke Gasic, Eddie Merck and Kenneth Walton-Flores all had goals for Daniel, which led 3-0 at halftime.

This was Daniel’s third-straight championship appearance. The Lions lost to Brookland-Cayce in 2021 but came back to beat the Bearcats in a thrilling 2022 match decided in penalty kicks.

Daniel had to replace several players from last year’s team and added a new coach in Thomas Izaguirre, who replaced Philip Boyer after he left the program to pursue international opportunities.

Izaguirre was an assistant coach for Daniel the last two years. He showed a lot of emotion after the match, holding the trophy in the air with his players as they ran over to the school’s student section.

“Everybody was screaming and everyone was hugging,” Izaguirre said. “But this feels amazing. We made it.”